Millwall ace addresses Neil Harris ahead of Cardiff clash

Millwall forward Aiden O’Brien has said ‘there’s business to be done’ today, as the Lions face Neil Harris’ Cardiff City in the Championship.

A Lions legend as both a player and a manager, Harris played over 400 games for the club and managed almost 250 before departing earlier in the season.

He quickly landed the managers job at Cardiff and today will be the first time that he goes against Millwall in the dugout.

Speaking to News At Den about the clash today, Millwall forward O’Brien has said he’s looking forward to seeing Harris and his assistant Dave Livermore, but that he and his teammates will put all that aside to get the three-points in South Wales later today.

“It will be good to see him and Livers [Dave Livermore], but we’ve got a job to do when we go there – there will be a nice ‘hello’ before they game because they’ve done so much for me personally.

“I’ll show my respect when I see them, but when we cross that white line there’s business to be done.”

Harris is a personal friend of Millwall boss Gary Rowett and under the former Birmingham, Derby and Stoke boss, the Lions have managed to turn their season around – their defeat at home to Barnsley last time out was only their second under Rowett, but O’Brien believes that his side will have what it takes to beat the Bluebirds.

“They’re pretty similar to Millwall, they’re solid, they’ve got a lot of good players and attacking threats.”

“The gaffer here has put new tactics in place so it’s not going to be easy for Harris to gauge what we are doing. We’ve got a lot of different things going on now with the way we play, tactics, set-pieces.”

The verdict

Millwall have certainly evolved under Rowett and they look a much more dynamic, and direct side now.

Harris though has galvanized his Cardiff side and they too look like a different force under a new manager – it’ll make for an exciting game and once the niceties are aside, it’ll be a close affair in South Wales.

And, it’s a huge game for both as they look to reduce the gap on the top six.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.