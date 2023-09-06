Highlights Millwall should consider signing free agent Craig Cathcart for their central defense, as they lack depth in that area and Cathcart is experienced at both the Championship and Premier League levels.

With the transfer window now closed, the only option available to clubs wanting to strengthen before January is the free agent market.

Of course, whilst there are a lot of players left as free agents for a reason, there can also be some interesting additions found among those still available on a free transfer.

With that in mind, below, we looked at Millwall's squad, and in particular at their depth in certain areas, to come up with six free agents that could potentially still be of use to the Lions.

Let's get into it!

Craig Cathcart

One free agent that Millwall could potentially consider targeting is central defender Craig Cathcart.

The 34-year-old is available on a free transfer having been released from Watford earlier this summer.

Although Gary Rowett has used full-backs in a back three, in terms of natural central defenders, Millwall look very light, and so could do with reinforcements in this area.

Cathcart is exceptionally experienced at this level and in the Premier League, and still has one last hurrah in him, we're sure, before even considering hanging up his boots.

An injury affected his performances for Watford last season, but he may well have overcome the issue with a pre-season under his belt.

Axel Tuanzebe

With defensive reinforcements still in mind, another free agent Millwall could potentially look at is Axel Tuanzebe.

The 25-year-old is a free agent having left Manchester United upon the expiry of his contract at Old Trafford earlier this summer.

Having had a bit of a stop-start career with several loan spells, now could be the time for Tuanzebe to find a permanent home to show his ability and Millwall could be an excellent place to do that.

Tuanzebe has experience of the division, too, which would help him settle in.

Steven Caulker

The last potential defensive reinforcement on this list, Steven Caulker is also available on a free transfer this summer.

Clark spent last season with relegated side Wigan Athletic on loan, but was released by Alanyaspor upon the expiry of his contract there at the end of June.

At 31, the Sierra Leone international would be a more experienced option at the back for Gary Rowett were Millwall to explore this option.

With over 200 appearances of top flight football in England and Turkey to his name, at 31, Caulker may still be able to offer the Lions plenty considering their lack of defensive depth.

Chris Martin

With only two out and out centre-forwards on their books, this is also an area that Millwall could arguably look to strengthen using free agents.

As such, Chris Martin could be considered following his release from QPR.

Martin actually did okay at Loftus Road last season, scoring four goals in 16 appearances following his arrival there.

The season prior, he scored 12 and assisted six.

He would certainly add depth and another focal point to Millwall's attacking options.

Lyle Taylor

Another potential forward for consideration could be Lyle Taylor.

The 33-year-old is a free agent having departed Nottingham Forest in the summer.

His numbers in the Championship over recent years have been decent enough, and he could be a good third or fourth choice striking option to add to the squad in case of an injury crisis.

Five goals in 14 appearances for Birmingham a couple of seasons ago show the sort of impact he could have at The Den.

Tariqe Fosu

Last but not least, given the club's lack of depth out wide, Tariqe Fosu could be another name to consider.

The 27-year-old was recently released by Brentford, but spent last season in the Championship on loan at Stoke and Rotherham respectively.

Fosu played 39 times in 2020/21 as Brentford won promotion and at 27, has plenty left to offer a side somewhere.

He would certainly be an interesting addition to Gary Rowett's wide options ahead of the rest of the season.