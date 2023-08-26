It's been a relatively disappointing start to the season for Millwall and boss Gary Rowett.

After a fantastic opening day win away at Middlesbrough, the last few weeks have been somewhat of a reality check for the Lions, having lost all three since that Boro clash.

A 4-0 humbling in the EFL Cup first round at home to Reading immediately followed that result, swiftly followed by back-to-back defeats to Bristol City and Norwich City respectively.

Fortunately, there is still time left in the transfer window should the club look to bring in any reinforcements ahead of the remainder of the campaign, though.

With that said, below, we've picked out five fringe Premier League players that Millwall could potentially make a move for that could help out at The Den.

1 Isaac Hayden

With the transfer deadline getting closer, one Premier League player that Millwall could potentially bring in is Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

According to Football Insider, the Lions are one of four sides in the second tier making the 28-year-old a top target this month.

Their report claims Hayden is surprlus to requirements at St James Park and has now been made available for transfer this summer, with the player himself training separately from the first team.

Hayden would represent a clear upgrade on what Millwall already have in terms of a defensive central midfield presence and therefore, on the right financial terms, this could be a great signing for the Lions.

2 Teden Mengi

When taking a look at Millwall's squad depth, one area they look slightly thin if they pick up an injury or two is central defence.

As such, two central defenders make this list, the first being Manchester United's 21-year-old central defender Teden Mengi.

Mengi has had previous spells in the division on short-term loans, so it feels like a good time for a season-long test, and where better than to go to Millwall if United want to really test him.

The Lions could certainly do with the depth.

3 Jonathan Panzo

With depth at centre-back a potential issue, a more experienced option than Mengi and someone that could challenge for a starting place is Nottingham Forest's Jonathan Panzo.

Panzo is currently at the City Ground following a loan spell at Coventry last season, but is unlikely to see much game time this season.

The 22-year-old, left-footed centre-half has plenty to offer, though, and would be a great signing for Millwall.

It would be interesting to see if the Lions and Gary Rowett could strike a deal with Nottingham Forest for his services, because he would certainly be an asset for them to have.

4 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

With Millwall's attack underperforming so far this season, they could potentially look to add some attacking threat between now and the end of the window.

One player they should be in for is Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi thrived in League One south of the River Thames at Charlton last summer, and is surely ready to make an impact at Championship level having scored 15 league goals and registered eight league assists in the third tier.

Plenty of other Championship sides are in for him, though, so Millwall could have their work cut out if they did want to land him.

5 Jamal Lowe

Last but certainly not least, still on the topic of adding an attacking threat to the club's options, Jamal Lowe could be another fringe Premier League player to look at.

Currently at AFC Bournemouth, Lowe made just two Premier League appearances last season, spending the second half of the campaign on loan at QPR.

Although that spell wasn't prolific, we have seen previously in the Championship that Lowe can be a real attacking threat, as we saw at Swansea in 2020/21, when he scored 14 goals.

On a loan deal, there is far worse business Millwall could do between now and the transfer deadline.