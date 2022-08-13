Millwall 3-2 Coventry: FLW reports as hosts come from behind to punish 10-man Sky Blues

Millwall capitalised on Gustavo Hamer’s second-half red card as they came back from two goals down to beat Coventry City 3-2 at The Den on a scorching August afternoon – making it two wins in two Championship games at home this season.

Kyle McFadzean and Matty Godden had put the Sky Blues two-up inside half an hour but goals either side of the break from Jake Cooper and George Honeyman pulled the hosts back level before substitute George Saville bagged the winner five minutes from time.

The Lions rode their luck and were second best for long periods but punished 10-man Coventry after Hamer’s red card.

The defeat is Coventry’s second inside a week after Bristol City put four past them in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. If there were questions over what the cup exit would do to Mark Robins’ side, those were answered in the opening exchanges.

The Sky Blues flew out of the blocks and took the lead inside two minutes thanks to McFadzean. An inswinging corner was flicked on at the near post by Godden and the captain forced it over the line from close range – bringing a cacophony of noise from the away supporters.

Only the assistant’s flag stopped the Lions from going two down moments later as they struggled to keep pace with the visitors’ fast start.

Maybe it was the roasting temperatures, with the game played in 30-plus degree heat, but tempers flared early on and Jamie Shackleton may have been lucky to only see yellow for a reckless challenge on Hamer, who was booked not long after himself.

Much to the frustration of the home crowd, Millwall’s struggles continued as we neared the half-hour mark so it was no huge surprise that in the 28th minute, Godden doubled the deficit by sliding in to meet Jake Bidwell’s floated ball to the back post and send it across Bart Bialkowski into the side netting.

A yellow card for a dive inside the box from substitute Tyler Burey, who had replaced the injured Mason Bennett, looked as though it might prove the lasting representation of the Lions’ first half attacking struggles but they would land their first blow before the break.

A deep free-kick allowed Cooper to head in from the edge of the box though Coventry keeper Simon Moore made things easy for him by rushing out but not making the necessary contact.

They nearly had parity moments later when some incisive attacking play set Honeyman free in the box but his attempt was parried by Moore with the follow-up blocked by a defender.

Despite a sluggish start to the half, Rowett’s side did find their equaliser eight minutes after the break. Burey squeezed between two defenders before curling an effort that was tipped onto the post with Honeyman racing in to convert the rebound.

The goal did little to halt Coventry’s momentum and an eventful few minutes followed as they pushed for a third – McFadzean’s powerful long-range effort was pushed over the top, Jonathan Panzo’s header from cannoned against the bar, and then the Sky Blues had appeals for a penalty waved away when the ball struck a defender’s arm.

Their hopes of a third and a victory were dented significantly in the 67th minute, however, when Hamer was shown a second yellow card following a collision with Burey as he broke forward.

It was a moment of fortune that looked to finally have tipped the scales in Millwall’s favour, the question was whether or not they could capitalise.

Saville ensured they did with five minutes left of the 90. Some excellent forward play from Afobe meant he teed the midfielder up for a composed, curling finish into the bottom corner.

Deserved? Perhaps not but the Lions stuck at their task and punished 10-man Coventry to maintain their 100% record at The Den this season.

FULL TIME: Millwall 3-2 Coventry City