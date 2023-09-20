Millwall eased past a woeful Rotherham United side at The Den on Wednesday evening courtesy of goals from Ryan Longman, Zian Flemming, and Tom Bradshaw in a 3-0 Championship victory that eases the pressure on Gary Rowett.

The Lions were completely dominant and deservedly led at the break through Longman's first goal for the club before Flemming ended his 2023/24 goal drought 14 minutes into the second half and Bradshaw bagged a third in stoppage time.

A run of just one win in six games had put Rowett under pressure, with Millwall 18th at kick-off, but the way they dispatched the visitors will give him some breathing room and suggests the tide might be turning in Bermondsey.

The same cannot be said for Rotherham, who were alarmingly lacking in ideas and have to be among the frontrunners for relegation this season under Matt Taylor.

Millwall 3-0 Rotherham United

The visit of relegation candidates Rotherham felt like a big game for Rowett as he looked to turn the tide, kick-start Millwall's promotion push, and quieten the doubters that have been growing louder in recent weeks.

His side certainly seemed to recognise the opportunity in front of them in the opening exchanges as they were playing all the football early on - though despite a host of set pieces they were unable to call Viktor Johansson into action.

That was until Longman let fly in the 27th minute to open his account for the South Londoners in style. The Hull City loanee collected the ball from Allan Campbell and ducked inside before rifling an outside-of-the-box strike past a diving Johansson and into the far corner.

The opener did little to satisfy Millwall's appetite for goals as they continued to dominate and eight minutes later, Flemming shook off his defender on the left before delivering a cross that Kevin Nisbet really should've capitalised on - with the Scot putting his header right at the Millers keeper.

Casper De Norre had marshalled the midfield brilliantly for the hosts and nearly added a goal to his game five minutes before the break but Johansson was equal to his low, powerful strike from 25 yards out.

Such was Millwall's dominance that at the break, Rowett's only concern will have been that his side were only the one goal up. As for the Millers, they had barely had the ball in the opposition half in the opening 45, never mind laid a glove on them, and it was no surprise to see Taylor throw Andre Green and Hakeem Odoffin on in place of the anonymous Sam Clucas and Sam Nombe.

Those changes helped Rotherham give their hosts an early scare as Fred Onyedinman had the ball in the net inside four second half minutes, cutting inside and curling the ball into the bottom corner, but the assistant's flag ensured that the Lions' lead remained intact.

It was a warning to Rowett's side that one goal is a fragile lead and within 15 minutes they had doubled the deficit through Flemming's first goal of the season.

Substitute Duncan Watmore, who had replaced the injured Kevin Nisbet, tore down the left and his low cross was cleared into the path of the Dutchman, who took his time to open up an angle before sliding the ball into the bottom corner off his left.

Bart Bialkowski was forced into his first meaningful save of the game moments later to deny Jordan Hugill after a long ball over the top had bypassed the Milllwall backline.

The introduction of Tom Eaves in the place of Hugill with 20 minutes did little to boost the visitors' hopes of a response and it was the Lions that continued to look the more likely to score the game's third goal.

They did in stoppage time when a long-range shot was blocked into the path of Bradshaw, who stabbed the ball into the net to seal their third Championship victory of the season - and an important one for Rowett. The three points relieves the pressure for him but supporters will want to see more of the same against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

As for Rotherham, it's going to be a long, hard season if they continue like this and one that will surely end with a different coach in the dugout.

Millwall player ratings

Bart Bialkowski - 6

Ryan Leonard - 7

Jake Cooper - 7

Murray Wallace - 7

Brooke Norton-Cuffy - 8 (Danny McNamara (81) - 6)

Casper De Norre - 9

Allan Campbell - 6 (George Saville (70) - 6)

Ryan Longman - 8 (Joe Bryan (70) - 6)

Zian Flemming - 7

Kevin Nisbet - 5 (Duncan Watmore (55) - 7)

Tom Bradshaw - 7

Unused subs: Connal Trueman, Danny McNamara, Billy Mitchell, Joe Bryan, Duncan Watmore, Aidomo Emakhu, George Saville, Romaine Esse, Wes Harding

Rotherham United player ratings

Viktor Johansen - 5

Dexter Lembikisa - 5

Tyler Blackett - 5

Cameron Humphreys - 6

Sebastian Revan - 4 (Arvin Appiah (73) - 5)

Ollie Rathbone - 4

Sam Clucas - 3 (Hakeem Odoffin (45) - 5)

Christ Tiehi - 5

Sam Nombe - 4 (Andre Green (45) - 5)

Jordan Hugill - 5 (Tom Eaves (65) - 5)

Fred Onyedinma - 4

Unused subs: Dillon Phillips, Georgie Kelly, Ciaran McGuckin, Hamish Douglas

