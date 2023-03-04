Millwall 2-3 Norwich City: FLW report as Canaries leapfrog hosts into the top six

Norwich City have leapfrogged Millwall into the top six after coming from behind to beat them 3-2 in front of a sold-out crowd – and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino – at The Den.

Tom Bradshaw gave the Lions a 20th-minute lead but two well-worked Canaries corner routines either side of the break turned the game on its head before Gabriel Sara smashed in the visitors’ third just after the hour.

Zian Flemming’s header eight minutes from time led to a frenzied finish in south London but some last-ditch defending ensured David Wagner’s team took all three points home with them.

A third win on the bounce sees Norwich climb back into the play-off places at the expense of their hosts, who drop to seventh.

The two top six hopefuls shaped each other up in the opening exchanges but it was the hosts that landed the first blow through an all too familiar combination.

Flemming’s headed pass forward split the Norwich defence to set Bradshaw through on his own and the red-hot forward made no mistake – hammering his 13th goal of the season past Angus Gunn.

The Lions nearly doubled their lead moments later when the Dutchman found the bursting run of Oli Burke but his low shot zipped wide of the far post.

Millwall are usually the set piece specialists but it was their undoing seven minutes before the break. They were not alert to a training ground move from the Canaries, which allowed Jacob Sorensen to arrive at the top of the box unmarked and fire a low first-time finish through traffic – and George Saville on the line who should have done more to keep it out – and into the bottom corner.

Buoyed by their equaliser, the visitors finished the half with momentum but – thanks to clearances from Charlie Cresswell and Ryan Leonard – were unable to add a second.

It took Norwich just 10 second half minutes to take the lead, however, and once again the Lions were undone by a corner routine. This time they went short to Onel Hernandez, who tore along the byline before firing in a low cross that was diverted into the net by Bradshaw.

The striker had a chance to atone not long after but couldn’t get enough on his header to beat Gunn for a second time.

Sara made it three after 65 minutes as he finished off a slick Norwich move in style. The pullback was behind the Brazilian but he connected sweetly with his shot on the turn and it cannoned in off the bar.

Rowett made a triple sub in an attempt to turn the tide – throwing on three attackers and shifting to the same sort of front-foot system that brought their equaliser against Burnley a few weeks ago – and with six minutes to go Flemming nodded in substitute Andreas Voglsammer’s corner to cut the deficit.

With the home support behind them, the Lions had their tails up but due to some backs-to-the-wall Norwich defending, which included Bradshaw’s shot being blocked on the line, they were unable to find that vital third goal before the full-time whistle.

FULL TIME: MILLWALL 2 – 3 NORWICH CITY