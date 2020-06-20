Millwall 2-3 Derby County: FLW report as Louie Sibley’s stunning hat-trick damages Millwall’s top-six hopes

Millwall missed the opportunity to move into the Championship’s top-six as Louie Sibley scored a sensational hat-trick to help Derby County come from behind and claim a 3-2 victory at The Den.

It all started so well for the Lions, who took an early lead through Matt Smith, but 18-year-old Sibley, took centre stage by producing three clinical finishes to ensure he went home with the match ball in just his third league appearance.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson struck late on, but Derby held on to record their third straight win and join Millwall on 54 points.

With Preston playing at Luton Town later this afternoon, Gary Rowett’s side, who’ve now gone six home matches without winning in all competitions, could find themselves five points adrift of the play-off places by the time they travel to Barnsley next Saturday.

Despite a 106 day wait since their impressive victory over Nottingham Forest back in March, Rowett made just one change from their City Ground massacre as Ryan Leonard – in his new found attacking role – replaced Mason Bennett, who was ineligible to face his parent-club.

Captain Alex Pearce, Ben Thompson and Aiden O’Brien were all absent through injury, meaning 18-year-old defender Hayden Muller was named in the matchday squad for the first time.

After a three-month break, both sides were understandably slow out of the blocks, but the game sprung into life on 15 minutes when Millwall broke the deadlock – with Smith continuing where he left off prior to the suspension of English football amid the Coronavirus pandemic by notching his 11th Championship goal of the campaign.

Shane Ferguson started the move in his own half, finding Jed Wallace, who drove into the Derby half before slotting in his namesake Murray Wallace down the left. He cut back for an unmarked Ferguson, who had all the time in the world to compose himself and pick out Smith with a teasing left-footed delivery – and he did the rest with a perfectly-placed header past Ben Hamer.

Derby responded and almost levelled immediately – although Martyn Waghorn’s free-kick could only clip the top of the crossbar with Bartosz Bialkowski beaten.

However, just five minutes later, the Rams did get their equaliser. Seconds after the first drinks break, Sibley picked the ball up on the edge of the box and twisted and turned past a number of Lions defenders before firing high into the roof of the net from close-range.

Phillip Cocu’s men had the wind in their sails and almost completed the turnaround on 36 minutes – with the impressive Sibley once again in the thick of the action. The midfielder found space inside the area and fired towards the far corner, but this time Bialkowski came to Millwall’s rescue with a wonderful one-handed save down to his right.

But Gary Rowett’s side continued to look dangerous on the break and Mahlon Romeo, who hasn’t scored since netting against Sheffield United in December 2017, embarked on a typically powerful run before drilling a low effort into the side-netting.

On the stroke of half-time Ryan Leonard had an even better opportunity. Smith showed excellent control and a cheeky nutmeg on former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney before putting Leonard through on goal, but the midfielder’s poked effort was tipped over by Hamer in the Rams net.

Millwall had a spring in the step at the beginning of the second period and just four minutes after the break squandered a golden chance to retake the lead. A quickly-taken throw-in from Romeo put Smith in the clear, who couldn’t keep his lobbed effort down – with Hamer in no man’s land.

Up the other end, Craig Forsyth found Sibley, who cut inside, but couldn’t keep his shot down from 12-yards.

However, Sibley, who was a thorn in Millwall’s side all afternoon, didn’t waste the next chance that came his way – coolly slotting under Bialkowski and into the bottom corner after a fine pass from Waghorn with just 19 minutes remaining.

Rowett threw on Tom Bradshaw, Bodvarsson, Jiri Skalak and Connor Mahoney in attempt to salvage something from the game, but it was Derby that scored the fourth goal of the game as Sibley completed his hat-trick with another excellent finish.

Bodvarsson reduced the deficit deep into stoppage-time, finishing in off the crossbar, but it was too little too late for the Lions – who lost ground in the race for the top-six.