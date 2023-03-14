Millwall 2-1 Swansea: FLW report as Lions win back-to-back games after frantic second half

Goals from Charlie Cresswell and Andreas Voglsammer helped Championship play-off chasers Millwall beat Swansea City 2-1 due to a frantic second half at The Den on Tuesday evening.

After a sleepy first 45, Cresswell and Voglsammer both struck within 10 minutes of the break and Ryan Manning pulled one back two minutes before the hour.

Despite all Swansea’s possession and pressure the Lions were able to hold on and have now won back-to-back games for the first time since October – taking them up to fifth in the table.

The visitors dominated the ball and controlled the tempo from the off but for all their possession, only a long-range strike from Olivier Ntcham and a backpost header from Manning forced a save out of George Long before the half hour – and neither attempt worried him.

Millwall snatched at the few opportunities to attack that came their way before the break but Andy Fisher was still made to work harder than his opposite number. Ryan Leonard got enough on a half-volley from the edge of the box to force a diving save out of the Swans keeper, who tipped Tom Bradshaw’s floated effort over the bar from the resulting corner.

The best chances of the half at both ends came in its final minutes. Ntcham blasted a volley wide from eight yards out after Long had punched a cross to the midfielder and then Andreas Voglsammer connected sweetly with a half-volley only to see it deflected over the top.

Millwall’s first half frustration was quickly forgotten about, however, as Cresswell thumped the hosts into the lead three minutes after the break. Swansea couldn’t get Leonard’s long throw clear and the Leeds United loanee hammered a low left-footed strike through traffic and into the net.

Seven minutes later, the Lions had a second as they hit their visitors with a quick break through first Flemming then George Honeyman, and finally, Voglsammer, whose edge-of-the-box strike proved too much for Fisher.

But the hosts’ celebrations were muted within minutes as Swansea pulled one back through Manning when Matt Grimes’ long-range effort took a wicked deflection off the defender and left Long wrong-footed.

The Millwall keeper was alive to stop Ntcham’s fizzing effort not long after – though Cresswell was well placed to hack away the rebound – and then kept out Morgan Whittaker’s strike as the Swans tried to crank up the pressure.

But they were unable to pull apart Gary Rowett’s defence despite Grimes’ flashing an attempt wide of the left hand post in the final minutes.

Back-to-back wins for Millwall, who will look to add a third on the bounce ahead of the international break when Huddersfield Town visit The Den this weekend.

FULL TIME: MILLWALL 2-1 SWANSEA