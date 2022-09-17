Millwall 2-1 Blackpool: FLW reports as Zian Flemming’s first goal helps secure three points

Record signing Zian Flemming’s first goal for Millwall helped ensure that Blackpool‘s decade-long wait for a win at The Den will go on as the hosts secured a 2-1 victory in the Championship.

The Seasiders have not won in Bermondsey since 2012 but though Charlie Patino had cancelled out Flemming’s equaliser to leave the game level at the break, Benik Afobe’s powerful half-volley after 63 minutes ensured this was another disappointing afternoon for them in this part of the capital.

Gary Rowett made four changes to his side as he looked for a response from Wednesday’s defeat to QPR but the hosts took the lead in a familiar fashion – capitalising on a set piece after a quarter of an hour.

Flemming rose highest to meet Scott Malone’s probing corner from the left and though Daniel Grimshaw pushed the ball onto the post, goalline technology deemed the ball to have crossed the line.

Blackpool grew into the game as the half progressed and had their equaliser in the 33rd minute through Patino as a well-worked move allowed the visitors to carve through the righthand side of Millwall’s defence.

Dom Thompson was fed down the left flank and pulled a ball back to Jerry Yates in the box, and he was afforded time to tee up the Arsenal loanee, whose first-time effort was too powerful for George Long.

Rowett clearly had a lot to say to his side at halftime because the hosts were on top in the opening stages of the second 45 – though as they pressed higher up there was space for the Seasiders on the break.

Afobe had battled hard against a physical Blackpool backline throughout and after 63 minutes he got his reward, hammering home a half-volley after George Honeyman’s strike had been blocked.

Kenny Dougall had the best of the visitor’s chances as they searched for an equaliser, thumping an effort over the bar from outside the box.

The Den faithful had booed at halftime but those were replaced with cheers when the referee blew his final whistle to confirm a second win in three games for Rowett’s side ahead of the international break.

FT: Millwall 2-1 Blackpool