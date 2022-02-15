Millwall 2-0 QPR: FLW reports as Lions dominate London rivals

Millwall made it 10 points from their last four home games as they beat London rivals QPR 2-0 in a dominant display at The Den on Tuesday evening.

Jed Wallace was the catalyst as the Lions struck twice in the second half through Mason Bennett and substitute Tyler Burey, scoring his first goal for the club, to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

The result takes Gary Rowett’s side to within six points of the play-offs while it’s now four games without a win for the wobbling R’s.

Mark Warburton was clear ahead of the game that he was expecting a tough evening and it very nearly started in the worst possible way inside the first sixty seconds but Danny McNamara, 10 yards out and unchallenged, blazed his effort over the bar.

The R’s boss had predicted a hostile atmosphere and that’s exactly what he got, with the two sets of supporters exchanging verbal blows early on.

But on the pitch, it was Millwall that were doing all the talking and they forced a reply from David Marshall after 20 minutes as the Scottish shot-stopper flung himself to his left to deny Jed Wallace.

Both teams were forced into early changes due to injury, with Lee Wallace replaced by Moses Odubajo and Tyler Burey on in place of Oli Burke, who had limped off to add to the Lions attacking injury woes.

Burke’s departure didn’t loosen the hosts’ grip on the game, however, and it was Marshall that was kept the much busier of the two keepers as the half wore on – with the 36-year-old twice intervening as the hosts went close from corners.

A rare expedition forward for the R’s earned them a corner of their own after 35 minutes but when the delivery made its way through traffic to Jimmy Dunne, the defender could not direct his attempt goalward with enough gusto allowing Bart Bialkowski to gratefully fall on it.

As a home fan remarked just before the half-time whistle, it was Millwall and not their opponents that had looked like the side in fourth place but as they trudged off at the break, the hosts were left pondering whether they’d be punished for not making the most of their chances.

Their worries, however, were eased just three minutes into the second half. It was attacking quality that’d been missing before the break but there was no shortage of it in the move that allowed the Lions to take the lead in the 48th minute.

Jed Wallace’s floated ball forward invited Scott Malone to burst into the box and volley a cross to Bennett, who found the bottom corner with his first-time finish.

The magic of the opener was eclipsed by the home side’s second 16 minutes later as an outrageous flick from Jed Wallace set Burey through on goal and the 21-year-old made no mistake, slamming the ball past Marshall to open his account for his boyhood club.

Bennett had a chance to make it three with 12 minutes to play when his dummy sent a sprawling defender the wrong way but he put a fairly tame strike right at the R’s keeper from close range.

Try as they might to find a way back into the game, QPR couldn’t as a headed clearance off the line and some sloppy forward play ensured the deficit remained two goals.

A hugely impressive victory for Millwall while their cross-city rivals head back to W12 amid growing concern.

FULL TIME: Millwall 2-0 QPR