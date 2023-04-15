Goals from Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming helped Millwall claim a vital 2-0 win over fellow top six hopefuls Preston North End at The Den.

Gary Rowett's men were second best for long periods but, in classic Lions style, defended bravely and struck twice from set pieces to secure a victory that ends a four-game winless run and sees the fifth-placed side move three points above the chasing pack while North End drop to eighth.

It took just 14 first-half minutes for Millwall to end their goal drought, which had stretched on for more than a month and across four games ahead of kick-off, and it was a familiar pairing involved. After seeing his long throw into the box headed back out, Flemming curled in a delicious cross for Bradshaw to glance into the far corner past the sprawling Freddie Woodman.

Were it not for their captain they could have surrendered that lead moments later as Shaun Hutchinson denied Troy Parrott from close range with a vital block after Josh Onomah's strike had been parried into the Tottenham loanee's path by George Long.

North End continued to push for a leveller as the half wore on. In-form Tom Cannon fired a low effort across the face of goal before Long was forced into two important saves - producing a reaction stop after a well-worked corner and using his feet to keep out Parrott's shot from a tight angle.

Other than set pieces, Millwall struggled to get anything going in attacking areas before the break and that same lack of fluency was present in the opening stages of the second half as well, which allowed Preston to stay in the ascendancy.

Ryan Lowe's side could not take advantage, though, and saw a chance go begging in the 53rd minute. Daniel Johnson arrived in the box at the perfect time to meet Andrew Hughes' pullback but couldn't get enough on it and to make matters worse, his touch denied Cannon of an opportunity.

After 67 minutes, Lowe had seen enough and made four changes in a bid to break Millwall's resolve. The hosts did not crack under the considerable pressure, though, and doubled their lead against the run of play five minutes later.

A long free-kick was nodded on by Jake Cooper and Flemming burst into the box to convert on the half-volley. It was an ugly finish from the Dutchman but one that might prove pivotal in their top six challenge.

North End piled even more players forward as they pushed for a response and would have found one were it not for Scott Malone's 80th-minute goal line clearance.

A hard-earned victory for Millwall and one that rejuvenates their promotion push after a recent wobble. For Preston, it is now about bouncing back away at Swansea City in midweek.

FULL TIME: MILLWALL 2-0 PRESTON NORTH END