Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough: FLW report as Zian Flemming inspires hosts at The Den

Zian Flemming’s brace inspired Millwall to a 2-0 win over managerless Middlesbrough at The Den this afternoon.

The club-record signing struck early in both halves to take his tally for the season to four goals – all of which have come in the last four matches – as the Lions picked up their fifth win in seven Championship home games in 2022/23.

Chris Wilder was given his marching orders on Monday and the North East club are yet to appoint a replacement so interim boss Leo Percovich was in charge once again.

Rowett named an unchanged XI and stuck with a back four after the draw away at Rotherham United in midweek and his side made the perfect start as Flemming gave them the lead inside the first five minutes with an opener that helped to extinguish some of the momentum Boro had built up after their 1-0 win over Birmingham City in midweek.

The 24-year-old’s low free-kick took a wicked deflection and spun past a helpless Zack Steffen into the bottom corner.

Boro looked most dangerous from set pieces in the first half but were not able to capitalise on some lax marking from the hosts and were fortunate to only go in one down.

Flemming headed over from close range moments after his opener while Tom Bradshaw was denied his first goal of the season just before the break when he followed in Andreas Voglsammer’s fierce effort only for Steffen to fly out quickly and make a smart save.

The Lions were not made to rue those missed opportunities for long, however, as the Dutchman doubled their lead three minutes into the second half.

Jake Cooper’s flick on from a long free-kick found Flemming in acres of space and he converted with a stylish swiveled half-volley.

The introduction of Callum Styles in place of Tyler Burey after 56 minutes showed that Rowett was keen to protect what he had and his team were able to do just that – securing just their third clean sheet of the season.

Outpourings of frustration on the sidelines saw both managers booked as the clock ticked down but it was undoubtedly the Lions boss that was happier when the referee blew the full-time whistle as his big-money summer signing ensured a testing week ended with a flourish.

FT: Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough