Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Millwall 3-1 at The Den and move to within a point of the top six.

As they were against Leicester City a week ago, Joe Edwards' side were punished for failing to make the most of their ascendancy as Joe Bryan's early opener was cancelled out by Lukas Engel in the 38th minute before Isaiah Jones put Boro ahead before the hour courtesy of Bryan's mistake and then substitute Marcus Forss added a third in stoppage time.

Edwards has made progress toward his aim of bringing the fear back at The Den, with recent wins over QPR and Norwich City, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third continues to keep them on the outside looking in at the play-off race - sliding down 16th after their defeat.

Boro were not at their best but showed the attacking quality their squad possesses by taking their chances to come away with all three points and climbing to ninth despite Michael Carrick naming a completely changed frontline from Tuesday's win over Chelsea.

Millwall 1-3 Middlesbrough

Injuries influenced selection for both managers but it speaks to the depth of Carrick's squad that he was able to turn to players that the majority of second tier clubs would love to have, like Morgan Rogers, Sam Greenwood, Luke Ayling, and Finn Azaz - the latter two making their Boro debuts.

Boro's late arrival at the ground delayed kick-off by 15 minutes and it was the hosts that certainly looked the warmer when we did get underway. They suffocated the Teessiders early on and would've been in inside three minutes had Duncan Watmore not overcooked his short pass to a wide-open Ryan Longman.

Longman, brought into the side at right wing-back due to the injury to Ryan Leonard in last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Leicester, is more winger than defender and it was his probing cross that led to the Lions' opener. A headed clearance bounced out to the edge of the box where the arriving Bryan curled a first-time half-volley into the bottom corner with his weaker right foot.

It should've been two five minutes later when Jake Cooper was picked out inside the six-yard box from a corner but the centre-back, who is usually such a potent set piece threat, could only direct his volley onto the top of the crossbar and over.

The Teesiders are not a side lacking in firepower, though, and they would soon test Matija Sarkic, who denied Morgan Rogers from a tight angle after Azaz's clever ball into the box.

It's been conceding goals, rather than scoring them, that has been Carrick and co's main issue this term and Rav van den Berg's loose pass into midfield on 21 minutes, which led to Watmore's shot into the side netting, illustrated one of the reasons why.

Edwards has been charged with installing a more expansive style of football at The Den and there were clear signs of the continued emergence of a Millwall 2.0 as we reached the half-hour - with one particularly slick bit of passing play cutting Boro open and seeing Longman curl an effort over the top.

But they were punished for failing to make the most of their first-half ascendancy seven minutes before the break as Boro came to life to level through Lukas Engel. The left-back popped up to tap in the equaliser at the back post after some slick play had seen Sam Greenwood lay it on a plate for him - Boro's quality shining through.

The question was: Could that goal help Boro kick on after halftime? The early answer was no as Millwall once again controlled the opening stages and Watmore looking lively, creating space for a shot with some clever aerial ball control but putting his effort right at Glover.

The Millwall forward and Longman were causing real problems down the right but it was Bryan that would create the game's third goal. Unfortunately for the Lions, it was the visitors that found the net two minutes before the hour.

Attempting to clear his lines after Azaz's speculative crossfield ball, the defender's poor header actually sent Jones through on goal and he made the most of the opportunity by slotting past Sarkic to complete Boro's comeback.

A goal to the good, the Teessiders were happy to try sit in and try to do damage on the break but it was Watmore that nearly struck in transition as we approached the final 20 minutes. Kevin Nisbet's clever flick sent the former Boro player through but he shot straight at a grateful Glover.

Despite having plenty of possession, Millwall were never really able to recover from going behind and it was the visitors creating all the chances as the final whistle approached.

Rogers skied Ayling's pullback and then a sliding Bryan block stopped substitute Matt Crooks adding a third two minutes from the 90. Boro were not to be denied, however, as Marcus Forss capped his nine-minute cameo with a powerful finish across Sarkic four minutes into the six added-on.

Frustration for the hosts, who played well but come awawy with nothing, while Boro will file this one under getting the job done on a tough away day.

Millwall player ratings

Matija Sarkic - 6

Danny McNamara - 6 (Romain Esse (82) - 6)

Wes Harding - 6

Jake Cooper - 7

Ryan Longman - 8

George Honeyman - 6 (Casper De Norre (82) - 6)

Billy Mitchell - 7

Joe Bryan - 6

Duncan Watmore - 8

Zian Flemming - 6 (Brooke Norton-Cuffy (73) - 6)

Kevin Nesbit - 6

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, Murray Wallace, Allan Campbell, Kamarl Grant, Sashiel Adom-Malaki, Sha'Mar Lawson

Middlesbrough player ratings

Tom Glover - 6

Luke Ayling - 7

Rav van den Berg - 6

Dael Fry - 6

Lukas Engel - 7

Dan Barlaser - 6 (Hayden Hackney (77) - 6)

Jonny Howson - 6

Isaiah Jones - 7 (Matt Clarke (77) - 6)

Finn Azaz - 7 (Matt Crooks (62) - 6)

Morgan Rogers - 7

Sam Greenwood - 7 (Marcus Forss (87) - 7)

Unused subs: Jamie Jones, Alex Gilbert, Lewis O'Brien, Calum Kavanagh, Bryan Bilongo

Attendance

The attendance for Millwall v Middlesbrough at The Den was 16,681.

That includes 1,886 away fans.

Edwards admitted it was a "very similar story" to last week's defeat to Leicester but found it harder to focus on the positives.

He said: "Loads to be pleased with in terms of the quality of our performance, the control, and how clear there is of an idea of our team and what we're trying to be now.

"Probably be a bit more frustrating because it's the second week running. Although I'll always be one to try and search for the positives and keep following our process, which we will do, we'll get back to work Monday and there won't be a big grey cloud hanging over us, we'll get back and look at how we did well and keep building on it, but we want to be a team with a bit about us and we don't want to be a team that keeps coming in and patting ourselves on the back for losing football matches so it's disappointing.

"Goals are soft, goals against us are soft, the bottom line is that if you're playing against a team of that level, if you dominate as much as we did in the first half an hour, the big moments like Jake Cooper hitting the bar. If you dominate, you've got to cash in. Score that second goal and it could be a different day.

"Equally, you can't afford to make errors around your own goal because they'll punish you. They took the game away from us day by being clinical around our goal and we didn't do that to them."

Carrick revealed he was "delighted" with his team, who overcame adversity - having played in midweek, had issues getting to the ground, and lost players late due to injury.

"It wasn't easy today," he said. "It was a dangerous game for us in many ways but it's very easy to let that one slip and use Tuesday as an excuse. We spoke about that a lot going into the game.

"It definitely wasn't the attitude of the boys, it was a little bit tactically and a little bit just couldn't find that spark early on. Credit to them, they're a good team. Joe's got them playing really well and well organised.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge and we found our way into the game the longer it went on. In the end, delighted. I think the boys earned it, showed good spirit and good quality at times. The bench made the difference for us, which we've kinda missed for a period of time."