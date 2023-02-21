Millwall 1-1 Burnley: FLW report as late Tom Bradshaw equaliser sends Lions fifth

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw came off the bench to score his fourth goal in four days and earn the Lions a 1-1 draw with Championship leaders Burnley – sending the Lions fifth as a result.

Bradshaw bagged a hat-trick in the 3-2 win over second-placed Sheffield United on Saturday and proved the hero again on Tuesday night as he fired in an 85th-minute equaliser for the resilient home side.

Ashley Barnes had given the visitors the lead six minutes into the second half, hammering in a rebound from close range to cap off a quick Clarets move after Charlie Cresswell’s mistake invited them in.

It took the Championship leaders just eight minutes to work George Long. Jamie Shackleton’s poor touch allowed Scott Twine to win the ball in a dangerous area and then Ashley Barnes fed Anass Zaroury but the Millwall keeper rushed out to divert his effort wide.

Twine whistled a low bouncing effort past the post 10 minutes later, again the result of the hosts giving away possession in their own half.

But Gary Rowett’s Millwall side are resilient and threatened themselves as the half went on. A string of set pieces and some turnovers of their own high up the pitch allowed them to put the pressure back on the visitors as we headed toward the break – much to the excitement of the home support.

Indeed, Vincent Kompany cut a frustrated figure on the sideline as the second half began but within six minutes, his side were ahead.

Cresswell has proven a useful replacement for Shaun Hutchinson in the Millwall captain’s absence but his mistake in possession led to Burnley’s opener. The Leeds United loanee tried to be too clever with the ball near his own box and the Clarets made him pay, moving the ball quickly before Barnes thrashed in from close-range rebound to take his tally for the season to five goals.

11 minutes later, Josh Brownhill nearly doubled their lead only to see his half-volley come back off the post.

Rowett threw on Bradshaw, Saturday’s hat-trick hero, as part of a triple sub in the last 20 minutes as his side searched for an equaliser and it proved a masterstroke as the 30-year-old landed the all-important blow with five minutes remaining of the 90.

A recycled corner deflected off two Burnley defenders before falling to Bradshaw, who tucked it away in style, to continue what is already his best goalscoring season in a Millwall shirt.

Seven minutes of added time allowed both teams dreams of a winner but there was to be no killer blow landed.

As a result, Burnley extend their lead at the top to 12 points while the hosts rise to fifth after taking four points in two games against the Championship’s top two.

FULL TIME: MILLWALL 1-1 BURNLEY