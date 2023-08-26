Kevin Nisbet's first Millwall goal helped Gary Rowett's side bounce back with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions fans turned on Rowett during last weekend's defeat to Norwich City but it was all smiles at full time in South London as Nisbet's composed first half strike proved the difference between the sides.

Millwall fought hard for their second win of the season as Alex Neil's men piled the pressure on in the second half with Jake Cooper, who committed his future to the club this week, producing some key defensive interventions.

The hosts rise up into the top 10 as a result - level on points with their opponents but below them in the table on goal difference.

Millwall 1-0 Stoke City

With Millwall back at The Den, the fans will have wanted to see a response to Sunday's defeat to Norwich City but it was the visitors that started on top and the South Londoners were forced into some backs to the wall defending inside 10 minutes to deny Andre Vidigal and Josh Laurent after Josh Tymon's pull back.

A Lions support that had made their frustration very clear at Carrow Road last weekend didn't have much to shout about in the opening quarter of an hour but roared into life when Tom Bradshaw took a tumble inside the Stoke box - referee David Webb was right to wave away the penalty appeals as Luke McNally looked to have won the ball fairly.

A set piece gave Rowett's side their first chance of the game in the 19th minute. Zian Flemming's low free-kick was parried by Mark Travers but Bradshaw acrobatically hooked the ball back into a dangerous area and George Saville's shot was blocked behind.

If Millwall's first penalty shout was ambitious, the second from the resulting corner looked more convincing as Cooper headed it onto the hand of a Stoke defender though Webb was, once again, not interested.

Cooper's next header forced a flying save from Travers, who was kept busy as the hosts began to take control with both Flemming and Brooke Norton-Cuffy also denied.

The Potters goalkeeper was unable to deny Nisbet seven minutes before the break, however, as the Scot opened the scoring - and his account for the Lions - by coolly stroking the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards out after Flemming's flick-on.

A sliding Tom Bradshaw was inches away from doubling the lead a few minutes later but couldn't divert Ryan Leonard's shot into the net as it flashed through the penalty area and wide of the right-hand post.

In a bid to turn the tide, Alex Neil made four changes at the break with Mehdi Leris, Wouter Burger, Ben Pearson, and Tyrese Campbell replacing Ki-Jana Hoever, Jordan Thompson, Josh Laurent, and Josh Tymon as Stoke shifted from a 3-5-2 into a 4-3-3.

The new shape and personnel certainly made the Potters a more threatening prospect and they nearly found an equaliser as we passed 60 minutes with Shaun Hutchinson producing a vital sliding block before Vidigal lifted his effort over the top when through on goal.

Campbell curled an effort just wide not long and it was no surprise to see Rowett change things up in a bid to wrestle back the momentum with a little more than 20 minutes to go. He shifted to a 4-3-3 with Andreas Voglsammer and Aidomo Emakhu on to replace Nisbet and Norton-Cuffy.

Still, the Potters were knocking but some streetwise defending from Cooper kept them at bay. He did just enough to stop Wesley from reaching a low cross before timing his sliding challenge perfectly to deny Campbell as he raced through minutes later.

As the heavens opened in South London, Millwall were more than happy to show more of the defensive resolve that has been their signature under Rowett. They needed summer signing Matija Sarkic, who was strongly linked with Stoke before heading to The Den, to help them see the game out as well with the goalkeeper producing a flying stop. That wasn't to be the last chance either as a corner late into added time came back out off the left-hand post.

Almost fittingly, the sun broke through just after to leave The Den bathed in sunshine as the referee blew the final whistle. Perhaps a sign that the recent dark clouds over Rowett's Millwall are parting.

Millwall player ratings

Matija Sarkic - 7

Ryan Leonard - 7

Jake Cooper - 8

Shaun Hutchinson - 7

Brooke Norton-Cuffy - 7 (Aidomo Emakhu (68) - 6)

Billy Mitchell - 7

George Saville - 6

Joe Bryan - 5 (Murray Wallace (90) - N/A)

Zian Flemming - 7 (George Evans (90) - N/A)

Tom Bradshaw - 7 (Romain Esse (95 - N/A)

Kevin Nisbet - 8 ( Andreas Voglsammer (68) - 6)

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, Danny McNamara, George Evans, Duncan Watmore, Wes Harding

Stoke City player ratings

Mark Travers - 7

Luke McNally - 6

Ben Wilmot - 6

Enda Stevens - 6

Ki-Jana Hoever - 5 (Mehdi Leris (45) - 6)

Jordan Thompson - 5 (Ben Pearson (45) - 6)

Josh Laurent - 5 (Wouter Burger (45) - 6)

Daniel Johnson - 8

Josh Tymon - 6 (Tyrese Campbell (45) - 6)

Andre Vidigal - 7

Wesley - 5 (Ryan Mmaee (77) - N/A)

Unused subs: Jack Bonham, Dwight Gayle, Souleymane Sidibe, David Okagbue

Who do Millwall play next?

Millwall's are back in action next Saturday when they face Birmingham City at St Andrew's in the lunchtime kick-off.

They are out of the Carabao Cup, having been beaten 4-0 by Reading, and so will have a rest in midweek.

Who do Stoke City play next?

Stoke face Rotherham United in the second round of the Carabao Cup at the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Next weekend, they welcome Preston North End to the Potteries in a 3pm Saturday kick-off.