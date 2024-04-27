Plymouth Argyle's fight for Championship survival will go down to the final day after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Millwall at The Den courtesy of Jake Cooper's late header.

Mustapha Bundu saw Argyle's best chance saved in the first half but Michael Cooper was the busier of the goalkeepers - making a string of impressive stops before his namesake finally beat him.

A win for Sheffield Wednesday against West Bromwich Albion and a draw between Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town leaves Argyle one place and one point above the drop zone ahead of next Saturday's game against Hull City at Home Park.

Millwall's Championship status was already secure but Neil Harris will be delighted to see his side make it five wins in six games since his return.

Millwall 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Neil Dewsnip named four central defenders in his back five, no doubt a ploy to deal with the hosts' strength at set pieces, and that looked a smart call in the early exchanges as Argyle weathered a string of early corners and long throws.

Plymouth did well to nullify that threat, with a scuffed Duncan Watmore shot Millwall's only attempt of note, but their own ventures forward were rare and ineffective early on.

In the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Bundu, the visitors do carry plenty of attacking threat and they reminded the South Londoners of that midway through the first half when the pair combined to force a sharp save out of Matija Sarkic. Whittaker fed Bundu, who drove into the box and tried to shake off an attentive Danny McNamara before being denied from a tight angle.

An Argyle corner proved the source of the half's next chance just after the half-hour but it fell to Millwall. Though some excellent defensive work from Whittaker snuffed out a quick break, the ball was recycled and Ryan Leonard stung the palms of Michael Cooper from the edge of the box.

It was clear to see that Dewsnip's side were the ones still fighting for their Championship survival as there was a nervousness to their play in the opening 15 minutes of the second period.

Sensing their team needed a lift, the 2000-strong travelling Green Army launched into a rendition of 'Argyle til I Die', which drew a response from the home support and whipped up the atmosphere inside The Den as we headed into the final half hour.

The rising decibels helped the game roar into life with chances at both ends. A slick break saw Ben Waine put Whittaker through on goal but a brilliant last-ditch challenge from the impressive Leonard denied him.

Up the other end, Michael Cooper was called into action twice in quick succession to deny Bradshaw and Ryan Longman while Watmore steered Casper De Norre's powerful cross just over the target as the hosts continued to push for the opener.

In the hope of finding a goal that could be the difference in the relegation battle, Plymouth threw on Ryan Hardie in the place of Ben Waine for the final 20 minutes. The tall number nine proved an immediate nuisance for Millwall and helped Argyle crank up the pressure on Sarkic's goal.

The chances came - Lewis Gibson's half-volley was blocked wide by Jake Cooper and the centre-back headed over from a corner moments later.

But Plymouth's pressure was shortlived and their hopes dashed six minutes from time when Longman picked out Jake Cooper with a deep cross and the centre-back floated a header over the keeper and into the net.

Dewsnip threw on a host of attacking substitutes but even with five added minutes, Argyle were unable to find a response meaning they'll head to the final day with just a one-point cushion.

FULL TIME: MILLWALL 1-0 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Millwall player ratings

Matija Sarkic - 7

Ryan Leonard - 9

Japhet Tanganga - 7

Jake Cooper - 7

Danny McNamara - 8

Casper De Norre - 6 (George Honeyman (85) - 6)

George Saville - 7

Ryan Longman - 7 (Shaun Hutchinson (91) - 6)

Zian Flemming - 6 (Billy Mitchell (85) - 6)

Duncan Watmore - 7 (Romain Esse (68) - 6)

Tom Bradshaw - 6 (Kevin Nisbet (68) - 6)

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Michael Obafemi, Romain Esse, George Honeyman, Wes Harding

Plymouth Argyle player ratings

Michael Cooper - 8

Ash Phillips - 6 (Julio Pleguezuelo (81) - 6)

Dan Scarr - 6

Lewis Gibson - 7

Bali Mumba - 7

Joe Edwards - 6 (Alfie Devine (87) - 6)

Adam Randell - 7

Brendan Galloway - 6 (Matthew Sorinola (87) - 6)

Mustapha Bundu - 7 (Callum Wright (87) - 6)

Morgan Whittaker - 5

Ben Waine - 6 (Ryan Hardie (70) - 7)

Unused subs: Conor Hazard, Adam Forshaw, Caleb Roberts, Freddie Issaka

Attendance

The attendance at The Den for Millwall v Plymouth is 17,863.

That includes 2,022 away fans.

