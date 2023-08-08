Reading have booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup after shocking Championship promotion hopefuls Millwall in a 4-0 victory at The Den.

Ruben Selles' first win as Royals boss was certainly a memorable one as a much-changed and youthful side beat the Lions courtesy of a brace from Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and second half goals from Charlie Savage and Mamadi Camara - all scoring their first professional goals for the club.

Millwall opted for a strong side, with only a few changes from the starting XI that beat Middlesbrough on Saturday, but were never able to recover from Ehibhatiomhan's early opener and fell to pieces in the second half.

Royals fans have not had too much to sing about of late but it's hard not to feel positive about what the future can hold under Selles on the back of this surprising yet brilliant display and it's his side that head into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Millwall v Reading

If Millwall were favourites anyway ahead of the game, the youthful XI named by Selles, which included just two players over the age 23 of meant his side looked even bigger underdogs at kick-off but they could not have wished for a better start and went ahead through Ehibhatiomhan inside the opening minute.

Caylan Vickers showed some smart footwork to wriggle into a dangerous area before poking the ball through to the 20-year-old, who lifted the ball delightfully over Bart Bialkowski from a tight angle - stunning the home support but sending the away fans into raptures.

It was very nearly two in the 11th minute when, with Murray Wallace off the pitch receiving treatment, the Royals broke at pace through Camara, who fed Vickers but the creator of the first goal put his low strike wide.

Injuries forced both managers into changes around the 20-minute mark with Wallace replaced by Joe Bryan and 20-year-old Michael Craig on for Amadou Mbengue, who at 21 was one of the more senior members of the XI.

The Lions, shell-shocked by their opponents' fast start, began to grow into the half as the half-hour passed but the visitors' energy continued to prove an issue for them.

What Selles' side lacked in control, with their attempts to build from the back and knock it around rarely bringing them too much joy, they made up for in a youthful exuberance that meant they looked the more dangerous of the two teams in the final throes of the first half.

The Royals threw Charlie Savage and Femi Azeez on in place of Lewis Wing and Harvey Knibbs at the break, and Azeez very nearly gave them the perfect start to the second half - driving forward at a retreating Millwall backline before sending his outside-of-the-box strike just wide of the left-hand post.

The next time Reading raided forward, Millwall were not so lucky. Some lacklustre defending and a weak clearance gave Vickers the chance to squeeze a strike between Bialkowski and the post, and though the Polish keeper dived back to shovel it off the line, Ehibhatiomhan was there to stab it in and double the lead after 51 minutes.

That sent the away end into pandemonium and moments later they were nearly lifted even higher when 18-year-old Tyler Bindon, not content with an outstanding performance at centre-back, whipped a free-kick just wide.

With the rain starting to come down in sheets, Millwall's miserable evening got even worth in the 67th minute when substitute Charlie Savage, a recent recruit from Manchester United and the son of Robbie, made the hosts pay for conceding a free-kick in a dangerous area. The 20-year-old's first goal for the Royals was a memorable one as his strike proved too strong for Bialkowski, who could only parry it into his own net.

Reading were not without a number of shaky moments as we approached the final whistle, with goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke forced to endure a few scares but the combination of the visitors' resilience and Millwall's lack of composure in the final third meant the hosts were unable to land a blow of their own.

Home fans were pouring to the exits long before Camara added the Royals fourth. With two minutes left of the 90, substitute Basil Tuma span behind the backline and drove forward before sliding his effort past Bialkowski, with George Saville's attempted last-ditch clearance blocked into the net by Camara.

It's only the first round of the Carabao Cup but after enduring so much disappointment and frustration over the summer, Reading's next generation have finally given supporters something to shout about. They will hope this can be the launchpad for a positive season.

FULL TIME: MILLWALL 0-4 READING

Millwall player ratings

Bart Bialkowski - 3

Shaun Hutchinson - 4

Jake Cooper - 3

Ryan Leonard - 4

Danny McNamara - 4

Billy Mitchell - 4

George Saville - 4

Murray Wallace - N/A

Zian Flemming - 4

Romaine Esse - 5

Tom Bradshaw - 5

Subs:

Joe Bryan (on for Wallace, 20) - 5

George Evans (on for Evans, 61) - 5

Kevin Nisbet (on for Bradshaw, 61) - 4

Andreas Voglsammer (on for McNamara, 61) - 4

Aidomo Eamhki (on for Esse, 61) - 6

Wes Harding (on for Hutchinson, 77) - 4

Unused subs: Connal Trueman, Casper De Norre, Duncan Watmore

Reading player ratings

Coniah Boyce-Clarke - 8

Amadou Mbengue - 7

Nelson Abbey - 8

Tyler Bindon - 9

Matthew Carson - 7

Tivonge Rushesha - 7

Lewis Wing - 6

Mamadi Camara - 8

Harvey Knibbs - 7

Caylan Vickers - 8

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan - 9

Subs:

Michael Craig (on for Mbengue, 18) - 6

Charlie Savage (on for Wing, 45) - 8

Femi Azeez (on for Knibbs, 45) - 8

Harlee Dean (on for Rushesha, 63) - 6

Basil Tuma (on for Vickers, 64) - 7

Nesta Guinness-Walker (on for Carson, 79) - N/A

Unused subs: Dean Bouzanis, Jokull Andresson, Jack Senga-Ngoyi

Who are Millwall playing next?

Millwall are back at The Den on Saturday 12th August as they host Bristol City in the Championship.

The Lions won away at the Riverside on opening weekend and will be looking to make it two in two to boost their promotion hopes.

Who are Reading playing next?

The Royals are on the road again on Saturday 12th August as they travel to Vale Park to face Port Vale, who were beaten 7-0 by Barnsley in their League One opener.

Selles will be hoping that the trip could offer him the chance to get some points on the board in the third tier.