Anthony Musaba proved the hero as Sheffield Wednesday beat relegation rivals Millwall 2-0 at The Den to move to within four points of safety in the Championship.

The 23-year-old set up Wednesday's first for Ike Ugbo before bagging their second himself just before the break and though the Lions pushed for a response in the second half, aided by Ashley Fletcher's very late red card, they were unable to find one as they slumped to their fourth defeat in a row and seventh in eight games.

Pressure is building on Joe Edwards, whose side are now teetering just a point above the drop zone and have to go to high-flying Southampton next weekend.

Three points for Wednesday breathes a little more life into their survival hopes - with Danny Rohl's team now just four points back from Millwall and safety in 23rd.

Millwall 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

It was clear to see right from the start that the importance of this relegation six-pointer was not lost on either side. Though chances were hard to come by in the opening stages, the game was played at a high tempo with some committed challenges flying in from the off.

The hosts looked as though they might be first to break the deadlock when Tom Bradshaw latched onto a ball in behind with a brilliantly timed run just after the 20-minute mark but Liam Palmer was in the right place to ensure his cross never reached Zian Flemming, who was arriving in the centre of the box.

Bradshaw has struggled to back up his impressive 16-goal haul from last season, with only four to his name in 2023/24, and will be disappointed to have got nothing on a curling ball into the box from Flemming a few minutes later as the right contact would've surely have had Owls goalkeeper James Beadle beaten.

Wednesday were not without moments of their own, however, and it was the visitors that took the lead after 31 minutes. Musaba collected the ball just inside the Millwall half, nutmegged Ryan Leonard before racing into acres of space down the left and whipping in a probing ball for a sliding Ugbo to convert from close range.

The Troyes loanee squandered a chance to make it four goals in three games six minutes before the break, failing to get any meaningful contact on a dangerous cross, but it wasn't long before Wednesday had their second - with Musaba showing his qualities as a goalscorer as well as a creator. Barry Bannan's pass exploited the space between Leonard and Japhet Tanganga, and the Dutch forward drove into the box before sliding a cool finish across Matija Sarkic into the side netting.

The boos at the break emphasised how important it was, for both Edwards and the club's survival hopes, that Millwall turned things around after the break. A shift to a 4-2-3-1 and the introduction of Arsenal Brooke Norton-Cuffy were part of the Lions boss' plans to get his side back into the game.

Two quick-fire chances for Flemming, a bouncing strike deflected wide and a header at the keeper from the subsequent corner, suggested that the changes were aiding the cause. The Dutchman has not looked quite the threat he did in his debut campaign, which returned 15 goals, and he put a free-kick in a dangerous position right into the wall just before the hour - a chance you feel he would likely have converted last term.

Substitute Duncan Watmore proved a livewire straight from his 62nd-minute introduction. He collected Casper De Norre's ball forward, cutting inside, and curled an effort toward the far corner but Di'Shon Bernard was well-placed to hack clear. A few minutes later Watmore went close again, this time Michael Ihiekwe getting across to deflect his effort over the top after Romain Esse had teed him up.

As desperation grew - Millwall trying everything to get back into the game and the visitors doing all they could to stop them - there were some heavy challenges and one from Bannan on George Saville inside the last 15 minutes could've seen the Owls skipper given his marching orders on another day. Importantly, however, referee Geoff Eltringham felt it was only worth a yellow.

Ryan Longman's sweeping low cross, which evaded the Owls' defence but bounced beyond the arriving Millwall attackers, was the closest that the South Londoners would come to Beadle's goal in the closing stages as Wednesday held on for a victory that could prove huge in the race for survival despite seeing substitute Fletcher sent off for two swift yellow cards in stoppage-time.

As for the Lions, their latest victory will turn up the heat on Edwards, who has now won just four of his 19 games at the helm and may not get too many more chances to save his job.

Millwall player ratings

Matija Sarkic – 5

Ryan Leonard – 5 (George Saville (60) - 5)

Japhet Tanganga – 5

Jake Cooper – 5

Danny McNamara – 5

Casper De Norre – 6

George Honeyman – 5 (Duncan Watmore (60) - 7)

Murray Wallace – 5 (Brooke Norton-Cuffy (46) - 6)

Romain Esse – 6 (Ryan Longman (71) - 6)

Zian Flemming – 6

Tom Bradshaw – 5 (Aidomo Emakhu (71) - 5)

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, Billy Mitchell, Ryan Longman, Adam Mayor, Wes Harding

Sheffield Wednesday player ratings

James Beadle – 7

Liam Palmer – 7

Michael Ihiekwe – 7

Di’Shon Bernard – 8

Pol Valentin – 6

Will Vaulks – 7 (Momo Diaby (80) - 6)

Barry Bannan – 8 (Ashley Fletcher (79) - 4)

Marvin Johnson – 6

Ian Poveda – 7 (Bambo Diaby (78) - 5)

Anthony Musaba – 9 (Djeidi Gassama (62) - 5)

Ike Ugbo - 7 (Michael Smith (67) - 6)

Unused subs: Pierce Charles, Mallik Wilks, Gui Siquera, Reece James

Attendance

The attendance at The Den for Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday was 17,041.

That includes 2,731 travelling Owls fans.

Joe Edwards post-match reaction

"Another really disappointing performance," said Edwards in his post-match press conference. "Again, just lacking quality in a lot of areas.

"Similar theme to some of the other games, albeit, in those we've had a bit more conviction in the first part going forward. Against Preston, Boro, and Leicester, we knew we were starting well but we just couldn't hang onto it. That's been a bit of a theme that we've spoken about. Today was just box-to-box we didn't get dominated by Wednesday but when it came to them having opportunities to hurt us, they had two moments, two shots on target, and scored two goals."

He added: "We're not defending our goal well enough at the moment, it's too easy to score against us, out of nothing moments. Up the other end, not domination or good control, but we had a lot of the game in the second half and still don't create anywhere near enough. That's just a sign of a team going into games with a lot of good intentions but clearly playing with a lack of confidence and conviction, which ultimately presents itself in a lack of quality. We're not doing enough to get results."

Edwards did not shy away from the fact his side were going through "a concerning period".

"The amount of games we've lost now since New Year's Day and some of the performances, for sure," he said. "I would never try and sugarcoat it for the players and say it's not concerning, it is. But the reality of being a player, coach or manager at this level is that sometimes it's really tough and the only thing to do is stand up, stick together, face it and we just have to start playing better than we are."

Danny Rohl post-match reaction

"It was a difficult one, we know coming here isn't easy," said Rohl, as he reflected on his team's performance and the result.

"We spoke about making the difference between home and away, we've had a lot of good performances at home. The message today was also: make the difference in every duel, win the second ball.

"My decision was to go to a back five today, two number 10s in the pockets beside the number sixes - that was the key to me to come immediately out of the second ball fight. I think the two goals we scored was exactly what we wanted, to find the two number 10s and then speed up the game. It was adult football, in the last weeks, we've spoken about great performances away and being a little bit smart. We'd bring some gifts with us, play football and entertain but without results. Today it was about getting results."

"We've had a lot of turning points," he replied when asked whether this felt like a turning point in Wednesday's season. "Always you are hoping. For me, it is about taking results. Points, points, points. We know what we can do when we're really 100%. We need 100% in every game and if we do this then we have a chance to get something. Take the positive feeling and we know there is no time for rest, we have Bristol City, which will again be a difficult one."