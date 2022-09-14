Millwall 0-2 QPR: FLW reports as second-half surge helps visitors win London derby

QPR‘s second-half surge helped them claim the bragging rights in Wednesday night’s London derby as they beat Millwall 2-0 at The Den.

Both sides had their moments before the break but goals from Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen helped Mick Beale’s visitors take all three points back west across the capital.

Perhaps it was the crackling London derby atmosphere or the fact that the pair have waited 11 days for a competitive fixture but it was an electric start to the Championship tie at The Den with both sides threatening from the off.

Tim Iroegbunam came close to drawing first blood just minutes into his full debut for the R’s but Bartosz Bialkowski reacted quickly to deny the Aston Villa loanee from close range.

Seny Dieng, too, dealt with the early attempts on his goal but those became less frequent as the half went on with the visitors, thanks in no small part to Ilias Chair, who stung the gloves of Bartosz Bialkowski just after the half-hour mark, looking the more likely side to make the breakthrough.

Millwall finished the first half and started the second like a team determined to secure their fourth home win of the season but it was the R’s that opened the scoring nine minutes after the break thanks to Willock.

The playmaker had been very quiet but, as he so often does, produced a moment of true quality as he slammed a low strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

They doubled the deficit seven minutes later when some smart work from a short corner allowed Johansen to waltz to the edge of the six-yard box and fire home the visitors’ second.

But the Lions roared back as time ran out. A sensational block from Ethan Laird denied substitute George Honeyman before Zian Flemming rattled the crossbar with the rebound.

Youngster Tyler Burey’s limp backpost header inside the final five minutes looked as though it might have been the final chance but the eight minutes of added time offered Millwall a lifeline.

They were unable to capitalise, however, with all hopes fading as Jake Cooper’s wayward header bounced wide moments before the final whistle.

