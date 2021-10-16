Millwall 0-2 Luton Town: FLW reports as Harry Cornick inspires the Hatters at the Den

Harry Cornick’s brace and a Simon Sluga penalty save inspired Luton Town to a 2-0 victory over Millwall at the Den this afternoon as the atmosphere turned toxic in south London.

Quality in the final third has been an issue in SE16 for some time now but Cornick had it in abundance as he twice combined with Jordan Clark and produced two classy finishes to score early in both halves.

Jed Wallace had a chance to close the gap inside the last ten minutes after Kal Naismith’s handball led to a penalty but Sluga made a strong save down to his right to preserve the clean sheet.

Gary Rowett’s side came into the game on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Championship but left the pitch to boos at both halftime and the final whistle.

The Millwall boss named an unchanged side from the 1-0 win against Barnsley at Oakwell ahead of the international break while Nathan Jones brought Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu back into the side for his only change.

The visitors offered little in terms of quality in the opening 10 minutes but some sloppiness from Rowett’s side and a comprehensive finish from Cornick gave them a 1-0 lead inside a quarter of an hour.

Some confusion allowed James Bree to pick the ball up just outside the box and find Clark, who shaped to shoot but instead threaded a disguised pass into the feet of the Hatters’ number seven and he hit the top corner with style to take his tally for the season to five.

Cornick nearly had the chance to make it two 10 minutes later when some silky link-up play between Elijah Abedayo and Bree allowed the latter to roll a cross through an empty box to the back post, where the goalscorer was a metre and a half away from converting.

At the other end, two vital blocks in a five-minute period from Tom Lockyer denied both Benik Afobe and Sheyi Ojo from close range and kept Nathan Jones’ side ahead.

Jed Wallace revealed in the matchday programme that he’s the music man in the dressing room but though the decibels inside the Den rose every time he picked up the ball, he was unable to get much of a tune out of his teammates in the final third as for all their pressure they failed to create a significant chance for an equaliser before the break.

Things went from bad to worse for the Lions eight minutes into the second half when the Clark/Cornick connection gave the visitors their second.

Millwall’s defence were all at sea as the Luton striker was allowed space to collect a through ball and stroke a classy finish past Bart Bialkowski.

Minutes later and with the atmosphere inside the Den turning increasingly toxic, Mpanzu rattled the crossbar with a dipping effort from outside the box that had Bialkowski beaten and would’ve found the net were it a few inches lower.

Simon Sluga was kept fairly busy by the Lions as the half wore on, though beyond the diving save that denied Jed Wallace’s free-kick in the 73rd minute most of what he had to do was routine.

There was nothing routine about the penalty save he made inside the last 10 minutes, however, as the Croatian keeper flew down low to his right to deny Jed Wallace from the spot after Naismith’s handball.

The home side’s talisman certainly didn’t let his head drop though and delivered in a probing cross moments later that was turned behind by a defender that seemed to know nothing about it – perhaps the final sign that this wasn’t going to be their day.

Cornick’s quality the difference in south London on a sour afternoon that threatens to undo all the progress made by Millwall before the international break.

FULL TIME: Millwall 2-0 Luton Town