Millwall 0-1 Swansea: FLW report as Joel Piroe strike leaves Lions frustrated

Joel Piroe’s 18th goal of the season was enough to earn Swansea City all three points at The Den on Tuesday night as Russell Martin’s side beat a frustrated Millwall 1-0.

The Dutchman capitalised on a poor Murray Wallace clearance to fire a first-time strike into the bottom corner less than a minute into the second half and the Lions weren’t able to find a response – with Russell Martin’s pass-heavy style frustrating them throughout.

Millwall remain four points back from the top six but with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough all playing on Wednesday night that gap could grow to seven by the next time they play.

The opening exchanges were not short of chances with Danny Ballard heading a corner over the crossbar, Michael Obafemi squandering an excellent opportunity from a ball over the top, and Benik Afobe seeing a strike on goal blocked all inside the first five minutes.

Obafemi found the net twice against Cardiff City on the weekend but appeared to have left his shooting boots in the Welsh capital as he was unable to convert a second attempt inside the opening 10 minutes either with Bart Bialkowski palming his first time shot behind for a corner.

By the 30 minute mark, we’d seen the risks and the benefits of the possession-heavy style that Martin asks his side to play as the Swans had given the ball away in dangerous areas on a number of occasions but also pulled apart the Millwall defensive structure at times.

It began to nullify the Lions offensively as well as the half wore on – restricting them to almost no meaningful time on the ball in the 15 minutes before the break.

When a chance did finally come for the home side it was to the player everyone in blue would’ve been hoping for but Jed Wallace’s edge-of-the-box effort was deflected wide.

As has often been the case this season, Millwall had lacked any real moments of quality in the final third but less than a minute after the restart, Piroe provided the visitors with theirs.

Cyrus Christie drove in from the right flank and sent a low cross into the box and Murray Wallace’s scuffed clearance fell into the path of the Dutchman, whose snap-shot snuck just inside the post.

Such is Martin’s pass-heavy ideology that Swansea continued to live dangerously with their bold build-up play from the back but if their aim was to frustrate The Den faithful then they were doing their job.

The Lions were not without chances as they tried to force themselves back level but George Saville’s flying volley and Afobe’s sliding effort were both wide of the target as the hour mark came and went.

The frustration amongst Rowett’s players had started to mirror the anger from the crowd and heavy challenges began to fly in as the hosts threw more players forward.

That approach handed the Swans a golden chance to go two up with 22 minutes to go in the shape of a three-on-one but Christie waited too long to try and feed Piroe and the chance went begging.

First McNamara and then Wallace nearly made them pay up the other end but neither player was quite able to find the bottom corner.

Try as they might to find a way through the Lions were met with a spirited defensive display from Martin’s side with Matt Grimes’ clearance from inside his own six-yard box emblematic of the hard work the visitors put in.

The final chance fell to Benik Afobe in the 90th minute but his back post header snuck just over the bar – meaning the full-time whistle confirmed a defeat that sees the hosts’ play-off hopes dwindle further.

FULL TIME: Millwall 0-1 Swansea City