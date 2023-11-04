Highlights Ryan Fraser's late winner secured a crucial 1-0 victory for Southampton against Millwall, closing the gap on the Championship top two.

Millwall's caretaker boss Adam Barrett has struggled, earning just two points in four games, leaving them 17th in the table and in need of a replacement for Gary Rowett.

Southampton capitalized on other results by Leicester City and Ipswich Town, and are now only eight points away from the automatic promotion places.

Substitute Ryan Fraser's late winner ensured Southampton cut the gap on the Championship top two with a 1-0 win away against managerless Millwall.

It looked as though experienced goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski and the Lions' defence were set to earn their side a point but Fraser forced the ball in from a tight angle in the 92nd minute to send the travelling fans wild and secure all three points.

With Leicester City losing to Leeds United and Ipswich Town drawing at Birmingham City, the Saints made the most of the opportunity to reduce the gap and are now just eight points back from the automatic promotion places.

As for the Lions, they will surely accelerate the search for Gary Rowett's replacement as caretaker boss Adam Barrett has taken just two points from his four games in charge - leaving them 17th in the table.

Millwall 0-1 Southampton

As is their way, Martin's side dominated possession in the early exchanges but it took them until the 20th minute to force a save out of Bialkowski, who tipped Stuart Armstrong's powerful effort, from a tight angle on the left side of the box, over the top.

Knowing that they might see less of the ball than they're used to at The Den, the hosts were not afraid to be direct but their attempts to hit Tom Bradshaw were all too often snuffed out by centre-back duo Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Bradshaw's afternoon had started in a difficult manner and things nearly got even worse on the half hour when his loose pass teed up Carlos Alcaraz on the edge of the box. Bialkowski was equal to the Argentine's strike and then flew across to deny Will Smallbone from the resulting corner.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy was growing into a threat as halftime neared and it was his tricky running that nearly led to a Millwall opener. The Arsenal loanee linked up with Bradshaw to win a corner, from which Wes Harding came within inches of making it three goals in three games - crashing a header against the bar after Jake Cooper had nodded the ball back across goal.

The frenzied nature with which the second half started suggested that both managers had some stern words for their players at the break. Millwall, not afraid to pour players forward, should have made more of a few dangerous situations - though the Saints defenders deserve credit for ensuring a shooting chance was hard to come by - while Stuart Armstrong forced yet another save from Bialkowski at his near post.

But Southampton soon wrestled full control and began to crank up the pressure. Millwall are certainly no strangers to a gritty defensive display, though, and some backs to the wall defending - including a block inside his own six-yard box from Harding - ensured the score remained level past the hour.

The away fans were doing all they could to suck the ball towards goal as wave after wave of Saints attacks were repelled by the wall of blue shirts. For all their defensive work, however, Millwall were finding it near impossible to get out and forays into the opposition half had become increasingly rare as we reached the final 20 minutes.

When they did get forwards in numbers in the 74th minute, it nearly played into their opponents' hands. Southampton turned the ball over and broke quickly but once again Bialkowksi frustrated them, getting down low with a strong left hand to deny Kamaldeen Sulemana, who had looked the most likely to create something.

Fraser soon replaced the Ghanian and went close twice within minutes of his introduction - whistling a low strike past the post and then putting an effort over the top from a rebound.

Eventually the Scot would find the winner, however. A slick combination saw the Saints force their way into the Millwall box in stoppage time and this time the hosts could not clear their lines, allowing Fraser to stab in from a tight angle after Adam Armstrong's pull back.

Late, late drama at The Den and a goal that will leave Saints fans believing that automatic promotion is still within reach.

Millwall player ratings

Bart Bialkowski - 8

Danny McNamara - 7

Wes Harding - 7

Jake Cooper - 7

Murray Wallace - 7

Brooke Norton-Cuffy - 6 (Aidomo Emahku (64) - 5)

Casper De Norre - 6

George Saville - 6

Zian Flemming - 5

George Honeyman - 5 (Ryan Longman (64) - 5)

Tom Bradshaw - 5 (Kevin Nisbet (84) - 5)

Unused subs: Connal Trueman, Shaun Hutchinson, Billy Mitchell, Allan Campbell, Ryan Leonard, Romain Esse

Southampton player ratings

Gavin Bazunu - 5

Kyle Walker-Peters - 7

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 7

Jan Bednarek - 7

James Bree - 6 (Ryan Manning (70) - 6)

Flynn Downes - 6

Will Smallbone - 6 (Shea Charles (83) - 6)

Stuart Armstrong - 6 (Che Adams (83) - 6)

Carlos Alcaraz - 6

Kamaldeen Sulemana - 7 (Ryan Fraser (77) - 8)

Adam Armstrong - 6

Unused subs: Alex McCarthy, Mason Holgate, Joe Aribo, Sekou Mara, Samuel Edozie,

Adam Barrett post-match reaction

Barrett said after the game: "Very pleased first half and then for about 60, as I thought we started the second half well. We got into some good areas, some decent opportunities.

"You know with the players they've got and the way they play, they're going to almost wear you down a little bit.

"Just very, very frustrated at the end there. If you switch off for one moment against these top teams, they're going to punish you. They keep working you, keep probing, and just a real sickener there to concede so late again."

On the topic of Millwall's poor home form, he added: "It's been really disappointing. That's something we've got to improve on and I thought today, there was a lot of good stuff against one of the best teams in the division, without a doubt.

"We hit the bar first half, if that goes in can it change things? I thought the atmosphere was great, the fans were with the players all game. Of course, we've got to get The Den back to a really difficult place to come."

Russell Martin post-match reaction

Quizzed about Southampton's record for scoring late goals this term, Martin said: "It's not [a coincidence]. And I only see that as a good thing because of the amount of dominance that the guys had with the ball, the amount of energy that they take out of the opposition is not easy so I'll always be grateful for that.

"Now what's happening is they have a huge amount of pride and belief in what we're doing. We spoke about before the game that we want to be the team we want to be wherever we go and this is a really tough place to come despite some of their results this season.

"They had so much aggression in the first half and made it difficult for us. We didn't move the ball quite quick enough. Second half, the lads responded and stayed so brave, sometimes under big pressure. Gavin and the guys at the back with the ball built up beautifully well and really brilliantly.

"Because of that, the running we made them do, the game looks how it did in the last half an hour. We were relentless - attack and the ball would come back."