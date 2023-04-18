Millwall drew a blank for the fifth time in six games as Lukas Jutkiewicz earned Birmingham City a 1-0 win at The Den to dent their hosts' Championship play-off hopes.

The 34-year-old forward rolled back the years to bag the decisive goal after 27 minutes and the Lions, despite having 21 shots, were unable to find a response - thanks in part to Neil Etheridge's excellent display.

Gary Rowett's side, who have now scored just two goals in their last six games, remain fifth but with Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, and Preston North End all in action tomorrow night, will likely lose ground in the race for the top six.

Millwall may be the ones pushing for the play-offs but the visitors were the better of the sides in a frantic opening half hour. The Blues looked like causing problems every time they made it past the halfway line and took a deserved lead through Jutkiewicz after 27 minutes.

Reda Khadra teased Danny McNamara into a foolish lunge before speeding past him and feeding the experienced forward, who beat Jake Cooper to the ball and rounded goalkeeper George Long before slotting in from a tight angle.

Gary Rowett's side looked their most potent from set pieces, with Zian Flemming's fierce free-kick and Cooper's bouncing header the closest they came to beating John Ruddy or Etheridge, who replaced the experienced keeper due to injury, before the break.

Khadra, clearly not content with creating the first, looked like a player possessed as he searched for a goal of his own at the start of the second half - forcing Long into a save seconds after the restart and then whistling a low strike wide minutes later.

Millwall had momentum of their own after finishing the first half on top but Flemming and Tom Bradshaw, who have 29 goals between them this season, let chances slip early in the second half - the Dutchman putting a free header straight into Etheridge's arms and Bradshaw failing to get any contact on a low ball across the box.

Oliver Burke, much criticised by fans for his end product, forced a low save out of the Blues keeper next and then bent an effort wide of the post as we moved toward the final 20 minutes.

John Eustace's side were forced deeper and deeper as Millwall pushed for a goal and they would have got one with seven minutes left of the 90 were it not for a vital double save by Etheridge, who parried Callum Styles' low strike and then smothered Bradshaw's follow-up.

Hutchinson's clearance denied the Blues a second on a rare breakaway as we reached stoppage time but Millwall were unable to capitalise and a third loss in their last six means they could surrender their advantage in the top six race if results go against them tomorrow night.

FULL TIME: MILLWALL 0-1 BIRMINGHAM CITY