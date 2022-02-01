Millwall 0-0 Preston: FLW reports as Whiteman’s missed pen helps specialists share another draw

Ben Whiteman’s missed penalty helped the Championship tie between draw specialists Millwall and Preston North End end goalless at The Den this evening.

The North End midfielder hammered his spot-kick against the post in the 65th minute with what proved a golden opportunity in a game bereft of attacking quality.

Only Derby County have drawn more Championship games in 2021/22 than the two sides that met in south London this evening while not even Jed Wallace’s first appearance since December could help Gary Rowett’s side make the breakthrough in a game that further emphasised how important the arrival of Sheffield United loanee Luke Freeman – who was announced hours before kick-off – could be.

There was very little for either set of fans to get excited about in a fairly stale first half but Maikel Kieftenbeld brought The Den to his feet with a rocket of a volley after 28 minutes, though it was nodded over the top by a Preston defender.

Both goalkeepers were forced into their first proper saves of the night in the proceeding few minutes as Mason Bennett and Emil Riis unleashed long-range efforts but neither ever really looked like finding the net.

Luckily for the supporters present at The Den, the opening few minutes of the second half provided more excitement than the 45 that they had followed.

First, a floated ball forward from Danny McNamara set Benik Afobe through but his heavy touch allowed Iversen to get out and smother.

Then, Kieftenbeld gleefully accepted Preston’s invitation to drive forward toward their box and sent a swerving strike just to the right of the post.

We passed the hour mark goalless and with the game yearning for some attacking quality, Rowett looked to add some from the bench in the form of Connor Mahoney and Wallace – with the Lions’ talisman returning for the first time since December.

But it was Preston that were handed a golden chance to break the deadlock moments later when a tussle in the box at a corner saw referee Kevin Friend award a penalty.

Whiteman strode up for the visitors but crashed his spot-kick against the left-hand post – much to the jubilation of The Den faithful.

Millwall had a penalty shout of their own turned down not long after but it looked more a case of a poor touch from Afobe than anything else.

The frustrations of the home support were clear as the final whistle and a 10th Championship draw of the season edged nearer.

21-year-old Tyler Burey injected some enthusiasm from the bench but his brightest moment – an 87th-minute strike – whistled wide of the post.

As the referee blew for full time there was familiar frustration for both sides, particularly Millwall who have failed to capitalise after an impressive win against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

FULL TIME: MILLWALL 0-0 PRESTON NORTH END