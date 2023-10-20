Highlights Millwall have approached Neil Warnock as a potential successor for Gary Rowett.

The Lions are looking for a manager who has experience at this level and a track record of getting teams promoted.

Warnock has recently revealed that he is open to taking another job, has a track record of success at this level and could guide the Lions into the promotion mix.

Millwall have approached Neil Warnock as they look to appoint a successor for Gary Rowett, according to Football Insider.

The Lions and Rowett decided to part ways earlier this week following the former Stoke City manager's long spell at the club, spending nearly four years at The Den.

Although he failed to secure a finish in the play-offs during his time in the English capital, Rowett managed to keep the club stable and did well with the limited resources he had.

However, supporters showed their discontent towards him during the away game at Norwich City earlier this season and following that game, his future wasn't too certain.

With the 49-year-old guiding the Lions into the most recent international break though, it looked as though he was going to continue and remain at the club for his four-year anniversary and beyond.

But during the latter stages of this break, both the Lions' former manager and the board mutually decided that his time was up, and Rowett's former assistant Adam Barrett looks set to take charge of tomorrow's game at Preston North End.

What is Neil Warnock's stance on a return to management?

It seemed as though Warnock had retired from the game, but he was brought back into management by Huddersfield Town back in February and managed to guide the Terriers to safety against the odds.

He was only scheduled to remain at the club until the end of the last campaign - but owner Kevin Nagle was able to convince him to carry on and he guided the West Yorkshire side into the early stages of this season.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Despite only extending his stay in the summer, the decision was taken in September to replace him with Darren Moore, and the 74-year-old is now a free agent.

Following this, the veteran could have easily retired, but he has recently revealed to the Daily Mail that he was open to taking another job.

What are Millwall looking for in their new manager?

Football Insider believes Warnock is a top contender for the role and this is no surprise considering what the Lions are reportedly looking for from their new manager.

Firstly, they want someone who has won promotion before and the 74-year-old has done that on numerous occasions before, most recently with Cardiff City who were able to get themselves back to the Premier League despite the competition they faced for a promotion spot during the 2017/18 campaign.

The club are also keen to appoint someone who has experience in this division - and Warnock has plenty of that too.

Would Neil Warnock be a good appointment for Millwall?

Warnock is a winner at this level and would probably be able to guide the Lions into the promotion mix.

And if they can secure a top-six finish, anything could happen, so the 74-year-old is definitely someone they should look to consider appointing.

He probably won't be a man who stays at The Den for the long term - but he can get results and if they can put the club in a better position - then his appointment would have been worth it.

The first priority for the club is getting an upgrade on Rowett, whether they stay for the long term or not.

And Warnock is someone who could potentially get more out of the Lions than his potential predecessor did, so he's a name definitely worth looking at.