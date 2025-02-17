This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City have been exceptional in League One this season, and after a tight opening few months, they have shown their title-winning credentials in recent weeks.

The threats of Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham and Stockport County have been seen off since the turn of the year, but they will need to continue to perform at this level to ensure that complacency does not seek into their game.

Nevertheless, Chris Davies should be very proud of the way his players have taken to the third tier and they are set to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Birmingham have extremely ambitious owners and they have helped transform the club since they completed their takeover of the club in July 2023. While relegation has been a significant blip on their record, they have set their sights on the Premier League.

Birmingham urged caution amid any talk of the Premier League

St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park has been a fortress for Blues this season, but there are plans to move the club away from the ground in the next few years to an incredible 60,000-seat stadium.

Modernising will only help increase the size of the club in the coming decades, and with the US market now being tapped into, the Premier League is becoming a serious target for them once again after over a decade away from the top flight.

Football League World has asked their Birmingham Fan Pundit, Mike Gibbs, if he believes his team can reach the promised land by 2030.

In response, he has fired a warning to those thinking that the task could be easy: "I think the short answer to that is we're in League One. It's five years away. I think we're a million miles away still at the moment.

"I think we'll get promoted this year, but I can just see it taking a good few years to get promoted. I don't think it'll be too far after that to be brutally honest, but it's certainly not the most straightforward of things to achieve."

Birmingham City's last five league finishes Season Division Position 2023/24 Championship 22nd 2022/23 Championship 17th 2021/22 Championship 20th 2020/21 Championship 18th 2019/20 Championship 20th

Mike continued: "I think the top end of the Championship’s more competitive than ever and it’s getting even more competitive. I think the team we've got would do well in the Championship, but to get that next level of promotion, I think it'll take some considerable investment over time.

"So, I don't think we will be there by 2030."

Birmingham City are in incredibly safe hands

While that Premier League dream may just be out of reach for now, it cannot be denied just how good Knighthead have been for Birmingham and they will be challenging for the top flight at the very least by the end of the decade.

The Championship this season has been dominated by four teams, and with two of those almost guaranteed to go up automatically, the 2025/26 campaign looks to be a fairly open competition.

Blues, however, must not get ahead of themselves and taking each year, each month and each week as it comes is extremely important to ensure that ambition does not outweigh reality.

They have spending power, and they have shown that already this season, but next year will be tough and they must ready themselves for the challenges of the second tier.