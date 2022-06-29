Miller joins, Cooper departs: All the latest Plymouth Argyle transfer news

Plymouth Argyle will be aiming to put the disappointment of missing out on a place in the play-offs on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign behind them when the new term begins next month.

Steven Schumacher’s side are set to take on Barnsley at Home Park on July 30th.

Having started their pre-season training last week, it will be interesting to see whether Plymouth opt to add some fresh faces to their squad between now and their showdown with the Tykes.

Argyle may also need to make some decisions regarding the futures of some of the existing members of their squad if interest emerges from elsewhere.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all of the latest Plymouth transfer news…

Mickel Miller joins Argyle

As confirmed by Plymouth’s official website earlier this week, Mickel Miller has joined the club on a two-year deal.

Miller was released by Rotherham United following the club’s promotion to the Championship earlier this year.

During the previous campaign, the winger managed to provide seven direct goal contributions in 23 league appearances for Paul Warne’s side.

George Cooper departs

George Cooper left Argyle on Monday by mutual consent and has since gone on to secure a move to Chesterfield.

As confirmed by Chesterfield’s official website, the 25-year-old is set to feature for the club in the National League next season.

During his time at Plymouth, Cooper made 51 appearances for the League One outfit in all competitions.

Cooper only featured on three occasions last season as he struggled with injury.

Plymouth fall behind in the race for James Norwood’s signature

As per Football Insider, Plymouth are believed to be interested in James Norwood who is currently on the lookout for a new club after being released by Ipswich Town.

However, it is understood that Bristol Rovers are currently leading the race for Norwood’s signature as they are in advanced talks with the forward over a move.

Norwood is also believed to be a potential target for Portsmouth, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic.

The 31-year-old scored six goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances for Ipswich in the third-tier last season.