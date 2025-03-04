This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mileta Rajovic is currently on loan at Danish club Brondby from Watford for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old moved back to his native Denmark in the summer after just one full campaign at Vicarage Road.

He contributed 11 goals from 44 appearances in the Championship prior to his departure, but started just 17 times as the team finished 15th last season.

Since the switch, he has made 12 appearances in the Danish Superliga, contributing five goals and two assists, leading to speculation over a permanent deal in the summer.

Mileta Rajovic - Watford league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 41 (17) 10 (0) 2024-25 3 (0) 1 (0) As of March 3rd

Mileta Rajovic transfer verdict

When asked about the prospect of a permanent deal, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie claimed it would be a move that suits both clubs.

He believes that the Hornets would need to sign potentially two new forwards should he be sold, with Tom Cleverley’s side set to be short of options going into next season.

“If we are going to let him go on a permanent to Brondby then we do need to bring another forward in, possibly two,” Beattie told Football League World.

“Because Vakoun Bayo goes back to Udinese at the end of the season, which just leaves us with Mamadou Doumbia.

“So, we have felt lacking with forward options certainly this season.

“Letting Rajovic have a permanent move to Brondby would probably work well for Brondby and Watford, but we certainly do need to find another one, if not two, options for the forward or striker positions.”

Watford are currently 10th in the Championship table, just three points outside of the play-off places going into the final 11 fixtures of the season.

Next up for the Hornets is a home game against Millwall on 8 March.

Rajovic sale in the summer works for everyone

Rajovic didn’t have a huge impact with Watford, and cashing in this summer allows everyone to move on and forget about it.

He is fitting in well in Brondby, and it would be a smart deal to negotiate if there is permanent interest.

It could be a busy summer for Watford this year, with the team still just short of attacking firepower after last summer’s departures.

Sticking with Cleverley has led to some much-needed stability at Vicarage Road, and this summer will allow him to really make this squad his own for a potential promotion push again next year.