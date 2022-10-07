Miles Leaburn starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Lincoln City on Saturday

Charlton Athletic head to Lincoln City on Saturday in aiming to end a seven-game winless run in League One.

The Addicks produced an improved second half display to pick up a 1-1 draw at home to Oxford United last weekend, but their defensive frailties were still clearly present.

Charlton have kept just one clean sheet in 11 league matches so far, with Ben Garner struggling to find the best combination in defence.

George Dobson burst through late on but was denied by Simon Eastwood, with a change of shape and the introduction of Charlie Kirk working a treat to bring them back into the game.

Here, we are predicting two changes to the side that took on the Yellows to line-up at Sincil Bank…

The Addicks went from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2 during the Oxford game and had better fortunes in doing so.

Therefore, the two alterations facilitate that switch in system with Charlie Kirk replacing Sam Lavelle and Miles Leaburn coming in for Jack Payne.

One player who will be in with a shout of returning is Sean Clare.

The 26-year-old played the first half of the club’s trip to Colchester United in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek after missing last weekend through illness.

Quiz: Did Charlton Athletic win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 17 Memorial Stadium 1-0 W 0-0 D 2-1 W 1-0 L

Despite mainly playing at centre back and right back in his time at Charlton, Clare is a specialist central midfielder and would probably be Garner’s go-to man at left back as well if Steven Sessegnon is not available having recently come back from a hamstring injury.

Garner could fight fire with fire at Lincoln and field one of the most attacking line-ups he has so far this season.