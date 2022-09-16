Miles Leaburn starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Fleetwood Town on Saturday

Charlton Athletic travel to Fleetwood Town and are aiming to end a four-game winless run in League One.

The Addicks have picked up four points in their two visits to Highbury Stadium since relegation from the Championship, with Jayden Stockley scoring on both occasions.

The Cod Army pulled off an impressive 1-0 win at Peterborough United in midweek and have had one of the stronger defences in the division so far, where the Addicks have had one of the worst.

Ryan Inniss is suspended following his red card in midweek, and it seems unlikely that Chuks Aneke and Steven Sessegnon will be involved due to injuries, although the latter is back in training.

Here, we are predicting two changes from the side that picked up a disappointing 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers in midweek…

The two changes are as follows: Sam Lavelle replaces Ryan Inniss at centre back and Albie Morgan steps in for Conor McGrandles in central midfield.

McGrandles has not had a lot of minutes since arriving in the summer and therefore Ben Garner may opt to bring Morgan back into the side.

Richard Chin keeps his place after coming in for Charles Clayden, as does Miles Leaburn who replaced Jayden Stockley, it would be something of a sign of desperation if Garner was to make wholesale changes again, with six alterations taking place in midweek from the side that lost 3-1 at Bolton Wanderers last time out on the road.

Mandela Egbo could make the matchday squad having recovered from a knee injury sustained in pre-season, and his return may see Garner switch to three at the back formation in the not too distant future.