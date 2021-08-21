‘Miles ahead of everyone’, ‘Absolutely unbelievable’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on individual after big win

Birmingham City made it successive away wins after beating Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

It was a real impressive performance from Lee Bowyer’s side, as they were solid throughout and a constant threat on the break with the pace they had in wide areas.

Even though many players stood out, Tahith Chong was once again the best individual on the pitch.

The Manchester United loanee has shone for Blues since joining and he showed why he is such a talent with his display against the Hatters. Chong was all-action in midfield, running with the ball, showing quality in possession and he registered an assist.

His performance even drew praise from the home fans when he was replaced with 20 minutes to go.

Unsurprisingly, the Blues support were delighted with the contribution of the recent addition and here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the fans on Twitter…

Has a Championship player ever won Balon d'Or? Asking for a Chong#BCFC — Mark Watson (@MarkWatson1875) August 21, 2021

Tahith Chong is a special player! #bcfc — Stream Giant (@stream_giant) August 21, 2021

This is Tahith Chong’s world and we all just live here 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 #BCFC — Mark Pickeringgggggg (@pickering86) August 21, 2021

Feel like Chong is like Dugarry coming in all over again.. like the quality he has is just miles ahead of everyone #bcfc — S A T C H (@MattSatchwell2) August 21, 2021

Fact:: Tahith Chong is the best Blues signing since Dugarry … What a player he could be…👍🏻👍🏻✔️✔️✔️ #Bcfc #Blues — Mark Aldous (@Ronaldous8) August 21, 2021

Oh my word. Tatith Chong is absolutely unbelievable. What a joy to watch. Now is the time to get Leko on for Juke. #BCFC — Brad Smith (@BrummieBrad) August 21, 2021