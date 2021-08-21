Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Miles ahead of everyone’, ‘Absolutely unbelievable’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on individual after big win

Birmingham City made it successive away wins after beating Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

It was a real impressive performance from Lee Bowyer’s side, as they were solid throughout and a constant threat on the break with the pace they had in wide areas.

Even though many players stood out, Tahith Chong was once again the best individual on the pitch.

The Manchester United loanee has shone for Blues since joining and he showed why he is such a talent with his display against the Hatters. Chong was all-action in midfield, running with the ball, showing quality in possession and he registered an assist.

His performance even drew praise from the home fans when he was replaced with 20 minutes to go.

Unsurprisingly, the Blues support were delighted with the contribution of the recent addition and here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the fans on Twitter…


