West Brom’s impressive form continued on Friday night as they beat play-off rivals Coventry City 2-1 to strengthen their grip on a top six place.

Mikey Johnston enjoys brilliant start at West Brom

It was another strong team display from Albion, but the real moment of quality in the game came courtesy of Mikey Johnston, who has enjoyed a fantastic start to life at The Hawthorns.

After scoring in wins over Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle, the 24-year-old got his third goal for the Baggies in just seven games against the Sky Blues.

Mikey Johnston Career Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Games Goals Assists Celtic 92 13 12 Vitória de Guimarães 31 3 5 West Brom 7 3 -

Picking the ball up on the left wing, he nutmegged Milan van Ewijk before charging towards goal, when he then displayed outstanding composure and quality to fire in.

It was a great individual effort, and further proof that Albion have pulled off a real coup in bringing the Ireland international to the club, as they push to seal a return to the Premier League this season.

Mikey Johnston’s Celtic contract

Even at this early stage, there is already talk about whether Albion can extend the stay of Johnston beyond the end of the current campaign.

And, whilst they will be able to, parent club Celtic will demand a fee for their academy graduate, as he is under contract at Parkhead until the summer of 2026.

Johnston agreed a long-term deal back in 2019 that would keep him at his boyhood club until the summer of 2025, and he then penned a 12-month extension before sealing a loan move to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in 2022.

So, as it stands, he will return to Glasgow with two years left on his deal when his time at West Brom is up at the end of this season.

Mikey Johnston transfer latest

Obviously, a lot can change quickly in football, but it seems likely that the Baggies will look to make a move for Johnston in the summer, although that may depend on what division they are in.

Nevertheless, reaching an agreement with Celtic shouldn’t be too difficult as despite his impressive form with Albion, it’s highly unlikely that he has a future with the Scottish champions.

Brendan Rodgers’ options out wide this season have come in for criticism, so the fact he sanctioned a move for Johnston shows just how far down the pecking order he is. For whatever reason, the player has struggled for consistency with Celtic, so a fresh start could be ideal for all parties.

From their perspective, Johnston’s good form will drive up his price, and it could encourage other offers when the window does open.

But, Albion will hope his positive time in the West Midlands means the winger will be open to extending his stay.

The recent takeover by Shilen Patel will give the boss more freedom in the transfer market, as Corberan has been restricted to primarily loans and free agents since he arrived at The Hawthorns.

For now, the focus for Johnston and Albion will be on ending the campaign on a high, and hopefully with promotion, but you can be sure negotiations will then take place over a permanent move if he maintains this form.