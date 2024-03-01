Highlights Mikey Johnston's impact at West Brom makes a permanent deal a no-brainer if the price is right.

Baggies need to be cautious with summer spending despite new owners providing financial backing.

Johnston has shown promise and consistency as a winger and could be a valuable addition to the team.

Mikey Johnston has earned a lot of plaudits since making the January switch to West Bromwich Albion from Celtic.

The winger was a late addition in the winter market, with the Baggies looking to improve their attacking options for the second half of the campaign

Carlos Corberan’s side is chasing promotion to the Premier League, but lost Jeremy Sarmiento from his loan spell from Brighton after the Seagulls recalled the winger.

Johnston has contributed two goals from six appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref), and is becoming an increasingly important part of the team.

But it remains to be seen whether a permanent move for the Ireland international will come to fruition in the summer.

Transfer warning issued to new West Brom owners

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith believes that a permanent deal for Johnston would make a lot of sense, for the right price.

He has warned new Albion owner Shilen Patel that the club should be wary of overspending on players this summer now that they should have money to use in the market.

“I think, based on what we’ve seen so far, yeah for sure [I would sign Johnston], why not,” Smith told Football League World.

“However, it has been a small sample size at the same time.

“From what we’ve seen, he seems electric. Everything you want to see in a winger, I think he probably has shown.

“Maybe the end product could be a little bit more consistent, he certainly gets you off your seat.

“He’s a player that excites you as a fan. As I said, hopefully consistency can become more apparent, but from what I’ve seen so far there’s no reason why we wouldn’t want to make him a permanent signing.

“I’m surprised that Celtic fans have criticised him to be honest, because he’s delivering in the Championship. Why can’t he deliver in the Scottish Premiership? It’s an interesting one.

“If the price is right, obviously we’ve got new owners so we actually have got some money behind us again maybe, who knows.

“But it’s weird to say, any signing that would cost money previously would just be well I have to say ‘it’s not going to happen’ but now we’ve got money, it’s weird.

“It’s just dawned upon me, if the price is right then why not?

“Just because we have new owners, we can maybe have a bit more financial power, it doesn’t mean we should get dragged into overspending, so the price has got to be right and it’s got to be a deal the manager is behind fundamentally.”

West Brom league position

West Brom are fifth in the Championship table, four points clear of seventh place Norwich City.

The Midlands outfit has the chance to increase that gap this evening in their fixture with ninth-place Coventry City.

Only five points separates Corberan’s side from the Sky Blues, making this an important game in the race for a play-off place.

The game gets underway at the Hawthorns at 8pm.

A sensible move for West Brom

Johnston has made a positive impact at West Brom already, and looks like someone that could be quite useful for Corberan in the long-run.

If a reasonable fee can be agreed with Celtic, then this is a no-brainer move for the Baggies based on what we’ve seen so far.

Given his lack of game time at Parkhead, the Scottish giants may be amenable to a quick sale in order to get him off their hands.

Regardless of division for West Brom next year, Johnston would be a solid addition to their first team squad.