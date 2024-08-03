Highlights West Brom looking to bolster squad after strong season, eyeing quality additions in transfer market.

It has been a rather low-key transfer window for Carlos Corberan and West Bromwich Albion so far.

The Baggies had a reasonably good season last time out, as they were in and around the top six for the majority of the campaign, but just fell short when it came to progressing through the play-offs.

Corberan will be keen to make sure that doesn’t happen in the 2024/25 season, and to do so, he would ideally like to strengthen his West Brom team.

So far, the Midlands side have brought in four new signings, with Joe Wildsmith and Paddy McNair among the arrivals.

But Corberan is probably going to want more bodies through the door before the close of the window and especially before Albion get their Championship campaign underway.

With that said, here we have looked at two signings West Brom should try to make before the QPR match on August 10th…

Mikey Johnston

West Brom added Mikey Johnston to their side in the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal from Scottish side Celtic.

Johnston is a product of Celtic’s academy, has been working his way through the age groups in recent years, and is now trying to fight for first team minutes.

He joined the Baggies in search of game time, and it was a move that turned out to be very successful, as the winger scored seven goals in 18 Championship appearances.

Mikey Johnston's West Brom stats Apps 20 Goals 7 Assists 2 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 30th)

The 25-year-old played a big role in West Brom reaching the play-offs in the second half of the campaign, and now that he has returned to Celtic after his loan spell, there have been reports that he could return to the Hawthorns.

West Brom are said to be interested in re-signing Johnston this summer if he is made available by Celtic.

Johnston is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2026, so the Hoops do have the option of either selling the winger in this transfer window or loaning him out once again.

But either way, West Brom should be looking to bring the player back to the club. He had a big impact last season and performed ever so well in Corberan’s style of play.

Tom Cannon

It was reported by journalist Alan Nixon that West Brom are in a three-way battle to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

As well as the Baggies being interested, Sheffield United and Stoke City are also keen on signing the striker on loan for the upcoming campaign.

Cannon joined the Foxes last summer from Everton, but it was a frustrating first campaign at the King Power Stadium for the striker.

The 21-year-old only played 13 times in the Championship for Leicester due to injury problems and fierce competition.

Cannon scored two goals in that time, as well as another one in the three FA Cup games he played for the Foxes.

The former Everton striker signed a contract until the summer of 2028, but given that Leicester are now in the Premier League and his game time might not be guaranteed, a loan move could be on the cards.

West Brom should be doing all they can to add Cannon to their ranks before the season gets underway, as the Baggies could be about to lose striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, as he’s emerged as a target for Hull City.

Furthermore, fellow strikers Josh Maja and Daryl Dike had injury problems last season, and Karlan Grant was shipped out on loan to Cardiff City.

Therefore, Corberan will likely want to add a new striker to his squad, and Cannon would be a very decent addition, given that he has scored 10 goals in 33 Championship games.