Celtic loanee Mikey Johnston has hit the ground running in his short-term temporary move to West Bromwich Albion, prompting many to wonder where his future lies beyond this summer.

The winger had been experiencing, to put it mildly, something of a goal drought at Celtic Park, scoring his first goal in four years for the Scottish club in December last year.

That understandably may have raised a few eyebrows at The Hawthorns when his short-term loan deal was announced at the start of last month, but his performances since have put any doubts to rest.

In just nine appearances for the club so far, Johnston has netted six times and assisted once, and having his hand in a promotion with his temporary club is still well within reach, leading many to discuss the possibility of a permanent exit at the end of this summer.

Carlton Palmer predicts price tag and clubs to race for Johnston

Johnston is under contract at Celtic until 2025, meaning that the Scottish club have some negotiating power when it comes to thrashing out a deal this summer, and the 24-year-old will therefore certainly command a fee.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer said: "I think Celtic will be looking at least £2m or £3m given his form in the Championship.​​​​​​"

That's a notable figure for England's second tier, but one that will be more than justified if Johnston ends his loan period the same way it started.

Palmer also believes that the Republic of Ireland international's performances so far in the Championship is bound to draw interest from two other sides in particular.

He said: "A lot of clubs will be taking note of the way that he’s playing, so you will be looking at clubs who will be looking at players moving on, Jack Clarke will be moving on, [Jon] Rowe will be moving on, and people will be looking at Mikey Johnston as a possible replacement."

Whether those players' clubs, Sunderland and Norwich City respectively, do in fact join the race for Johnston's signature remains to be seen, but the Celtic man would be the ideal replacement for potential positional gaps that may soon be opened in the two sides.

Carlos Corberan heaps praise on loan star

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan seemed to hint at the fact that Johnston's loan spell is doing wonders for his future career prospects in recent post-match comments, and the Baggies boss will surely be urging the powers that be at the Hawthorns to explore a permanent deal.

Following the recent 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town, where Johnston scored twice, Corberan, quoted by the Express & Star, said: “Johnston is one player who is very special for us because he has the skill to help the team in building attacks and the skill to help in finishing of attacks.

“His goal contribution so far has been excellent, exceptional, and that’s why he will keep growing and make an important career, because he is using the loan very well.”

Corberan's glowing comments appear to have opened the door to thoughts of a permanent move, and suggest that the manager is already pondering what the future has in store for the winger, but only time will tell whether a deal can be agreed.

Pundit still predicts Celtic faithful to approve of Johnston exit

Despite the 24-year-old's blistering form since moving south of the border, Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker revealed his belief that Hoops fans still wouldn't care for a Johnston return.

Speaking on The Go Radio Football Show, Walker said: “You see what Mikey Johnston is doing at West Brom, he’s gone to a great club, he’s doing really well, he’s scoring goals, he’s creating chances, but I don’t think you’d find many Celtic supporters who’d have him back.”

That may strike many observers as a baffling call, but it has been a long time since Johnston has shown this sort of form in a green and white shirt, and his jolt back into form since his move away seems to reveal that a change of environment was needed for the winger, with the player surely wanting to go where he is likely to play his best football.

Walker's comments would appear to suggest a deal could be there to be done on all sides, and it may only be a matter of crunching the numbers to get this one over the line once the summer transfer window opens.