Former Birmingham City player Mikel San Jose has wished "all the best" to the 13 players leaving St Andrew's this summer at the end of their contracts.

He picked out Maxime Colin, George Friend, and Harlee Dean for particular praise - claiming it was "a big pleasure" to play alongside them.

Birmingham City confirmed summer exits

Birmingham published their retained and released list for 2023 yesterday, which confirmed that six first team players and seven young professionals had been released at the end of their contracts.

The senior players set to depart are Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Troy Deeney, George Friend, Jordan Graham, and Kevin Long - though the Blues noted that talks are ongoing with "a number of released players".

Club options have been triggered in the contracts of Oliver Basey, Rico Browne, Tate Campbell, Tommy Fogarty, Nico Gordon, Marcel Oakley, and Kieran Wakefield.

It was also confirmed that 2022/23 loan signings Krystian Bielik, Hannibal, Reda Khadra, Dion Sanderson, and Auston Trusty were all heading back to their parent clubs.

Birmingham gave its "thanks to all departing players for their contributions across their time with Blues" and wished them "every success in the future".

Mikel San Jose reaches out to departing Birmingham City players

The news caught the attention of San Jose, who took to Twitter to reflect on the player departures and send well wishes to his former teammates.

The versatile player, who was comfortable in both defensive midfield and defence, signed for the Championship club as a free agent in September 2020 before leaving to head back to Spain the following summer.

He featured 28 times in total as he helped Blues avoid relegation to League One.

What is Mikel San Jose up to now?

San Jose joined Spanish second tier club SD Amorebieta after leaving St Andrew's but spent just a year there before calling time on his playing career in August 2022.

In all, he made more than 450 club appearances, including nearly 400 for Athletic Bilbao, and featured seven times for the Spain national team.

He spent three years in the Liverpool academy but never represented the Premier League club at senior level.