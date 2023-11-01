Highlights Charlie Patino is enjoying a successful loan spell at Swansea City, with one goal and four assists in 11 league games.

Mikel Arteta has suggested that Patino could still have a future at Arsenal, as the club prefers to promote from within.

Patino's impressive performances at Swansea could earn him a chance to compete for a place in Arsenal's first team next season, potentially posing a dilemma for Swansea in finding a replacement if he leaves.

It has certainly been a rather impressive start to life on loan at Swansea City for Charlie Patino.

The Arsenal midfielder is back in the Championship for the current campaign, having spent last season on loan in the second-tier of English football as well, when he was unable to prevent Blackpool suffering relegation to League One.

Even so, the 20-year-old is enjoying a brighter time of things in Wales, scoring once and providing four assists in 11 league games for the club, helping them to 13th in the current second-tier table.

Charlie Patino Championship Record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Swansea City 11 1 4 2022/23 Blackpool 34 2 4 As of 31st October 2023

It feels like a bit of a resurgence for the midfielder. Patino had previously been touted as a potential future star for Arsenal, before seemingly becoming something a forgotten figure at The Emirates.

Despite scoring on his senior debut against Sunderland in the League Cup in December 2020, he would then making just one more appearance - in the FA Cup - prior to his first loan to Blackpool in the summer of 2022.

Now though, it seems that these moves elsewhere do not necessarily mean that the midfielder's future at Arsenal is over, judging by the latest comments from Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta.

What has Arteta said about Patino's Arsenal future?

Despite the fact Patino has made just one senior appearance for the Gunners since the start of the 2021/22 season, it seems he is still in the thinking of Arteta.

Speaking about the midfielder amid his recent form for Swansea, the Arsenal boss insisted there is still a route to the first-team for Patino.

The Spaniard explained that his side are monitoring the progress of their players to see if any can add to their first-team squad.

That is apparently due to the fact that the Gunners would prefer to promote from within while strengthening their side.

As a result, it looks as though the door is still open for Patino to force his way back into the first-team at Arsenal, something that could both help and hinder Swansea City.

In the short-term, there is an argument that these comments about Patino's future from Arteta could benefit Swansea.

With the midfielder now clearly aware that there is still a chance to force his way into the side at The Emirates, he will surely want to do that, given that would allow him to compete in top-flight and European football, competing for trophies in the process.

As a result, this does seem to provide an incentive for the 20-year-old to impress while he is at Swansea, in order to convince Arteta he deserves another chance at Arsenal.

Indeed, with both Jorginho and Mohammed Elneny well into their thirties and out of contract at the Emirates come the summer, it does seem as though Arsenal may well need some fresh reinforcements in the centre of midfield come the summer, further highlighting the opportunity there could soon be for Patino to claim his place in the Arsenal side once more.

In order to do that, he may well have to up his game even further while he is at Swansea, to produce some of his very best performances.

That of course, would make him an even more important for the club than he already is, with the potential he possesses meaning that if he is able to do that, he could make the contributions that ensure the club ensure some considerable success over the rest of the campaign.

However, if he is indeed able to do that, and earn himself a fresh chance in Arsenal's first-team for next season, it will obviously mean that he would not be returning to Swansea to extend his stay with the club beyond this season.

Given how crucial a figure he could become for the club if he is to produce form that earns him another chance with Arsenal, it would then be a major blow for Swansea to lose Patino and his influence at the end of campaign.

Consequently, finding a replacement for him would be vital, although given the 20-year-old is only on loan, they would have to do so without at least having the finances from a transfer fee to invest in that all important replacement.

So with that in mind, it seems Arteta's latest comments on Patino and his Arsenal prospects, mean those associated with Swansea will have to particularly careful this season, when it comes to the old cliche of never catching feelings for loan players.