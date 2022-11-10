Mikel Arteta gives thoughts on Karl Hein’s Arsenal performance v Brighton

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has offered support to young goalkeeper Karl Hein who made a couple of mistakes during the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

The Gunners have started this season well and look like they could challenge Manchester City in the Premier League.

It was cup duty for them last night at the Emirates, though, on what ended up being an evening to forget as Brighton turfed them out of the competition.

Certainly, it was a night that Hein won’t want to look back on too much either, with one mistake leading to a penalty from which Brighton scored, and another mistake coming later on in the game to help seal the Seagulls’ 3-1 victory.

A young stopper, Arteta has offered words of support to the player, though, and said it is all about how Hein responds from the setback.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Arteta said: “Everybody was supporting him straight after. We all make mistakes. Me the first one. The players all the time, because it’s part of the game.”

“He needs to carry on. It’s about when you make an error, how you react. It is not about the error. This is going to happen in his career, and it happened today, unfortunately.”

The Verdict

A shame for Hein but wise words from Arteta who will no doubt have had the same experiences when he was a young player coming through the ranks.

Being a goalkeeper, Hein will know that mistakes usually get magnified as they can lead to a goal and that is what happened last night.

He has time to learn and build on them, though, and hopefully that is what he will be able to do.