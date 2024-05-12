Highlights Wrexham aims to retain goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo for their upcoming season in League One.

Arthur Okonkwo's impressive season at Wrexham included 14 clean sheets.

The Red Dragons face competition from various clubs for Okonkwo's signature, but money may not be an issue for well-funded Wrexham.

Wrexham's recent promotion to League One will see the club feature in the division for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

A man who was a huge part of their success was on loan goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo. Featuring in almost every single game post-September, he impressed fans with his dynamic ability in goal and, statistically, was one of the top keepers in the league.

Wrexham keen to keep hold of Okonkwo

After such a successful campaign, it is perhaps no surprise that The Red Dragons are keen to keep hold of the goalkeeper as they prepare for life in League One.

Indeed, recently, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson insisted the club would do all they can to keep hold of the 22-year-old this summer.

"Obviously we’re keen to keep Arthur and we’re working on that,” Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

“It could take time but there’s one thing for sure, we’ll give it everything that we’ve got to keep Arthur at the club.”

Mikel Arteta decision hands Wrexham transfer boost

Just days after Parkinson's comments above, Wrexham have now received a big transfer boost regarding Okonkwo, with the future of his Arsenal career reportedly decided.

As reported by the Mirror, Mikel Arteta's Gunners reportedly have no intention of renewing the young goalkeeper's contract at the Emirates Stadium, which is due to expire in June.

This clears the path for Wrexham to snap up Okonkwo on a potential free transfer, although there could be strong competition to do so, as we will touch on later.

Arthur Okonkwo's stunning season in Wales

Having been at Arsenal since 2009, Okonkwo has had three successful loan moves in recent years. Last year's spell at Sturm Graz earned him real recognition from those in London as he helped the club to lift the Austrian Cup Final against SK Rapid Wien.

Seeing his potential, Wrexham snapped him up on deadline day at the start of this season, and he hasn't looked back since.

36 matches, 14 clean sheets and only 30 goals conceded in League Two are just a few of the numbers that point to the success he has had.

To only further the proof of his ability, he has the highest save percentage in the league and the second-highest goals prevented, keeping out 9.50 less than expected, according to FotMob.

It was no surprise then when he was announced in the League Two Team of the Season at the end of the campaign.

Arthur Okonkwo 23-24 Wrexham Campaign Appearances 36 Clean Sheets 14 Saves 107 Save Percentage 78.1% Goals Conceded 30 Goals Prevented 9.50

Wrexham will have to fight off significant interest

As stated by the Daily Mail, The Red Dragons are going to have a real fight on their hands to sign the goalkeeper permanently.

Supposed interest from Premier League, Championship and European clubs is something that may scare Parkinson.

Whilst they can't offer him the lucrative chance to play at a higher level, money should not be an issue for a club as well-funded as Wrexham.

Guaranteed playing time and an understanding of the side would be further factors that enhance their stance in signing the Englishman.

Okonkwo has not yet stated his position though, saying: "We will see what happens in the future" in a recent interview with The Leader.

Whatever does happen, it seems Arthur Okonkwo's time at the Gunners is over, and next season will bring a new challenge, either at Wrexham or another club.