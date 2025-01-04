Leeds United are eyeing a potential move for Burnley’s Mike Tresor this January transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, the Whites are weighing up a move for the 25-year-old, with both sides chasing promotion to the Premier League this year.

The Belgian has struggled for fitness this season, and has yet to feature for Scott Parker’s side in the Championship.

However, this has not stopped speculation over his future, with the player only signing for the Clarets in the January window last year from Genk.

It remains to be seen whether a move will come to fruition this month, particularly given the fact both sides are in competition against each other for a place in the top flight.

Here we use estimated figures from Capology to look at how Mike Tresor’s weekly wages compare to the Leeds squad…

Mike Tresor’s weekly wage

Tresor is currently earning £20,000 per week at Burnley following his move to the club last year.

The attacker made 16 appearances in the Premier League last season, including just three starts, after arriving in January, but has been out of action since their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in May.

Tresor is earning a similar salary to the likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Hjalmar Ekdal and Luca Koleosho, who are all also on £20,000-a-week at Burnley.

Burnley's top 5 earners (estimated figures from Capology) Player Weekly salary (£) Josh Brownhill 45,000 Jay Rodriguez 40,000 Josh Cullen 40,000 Nathan Redmond 35,000 Joe Worrall 35,000

However, they are all far from being the highest paid players at Burnley, with Josh Brownhill leading the way in that regard.

The experienced midfielder, and club captain, is earning £45,000 per week from the Lancashire outfit.

Jay Rodriguez and Josh Cullen are joint-second on the list of earners at Turf Moor, receiving a salary of £40,000 per week.

Nathan Redmond and Joe Worrall are also high earners at the club, making £35,000-a-week in Parker’s side.

Leeds United’s highest earners

Patrick Bamford is Leeds’ highest earner at £70,000 per week, meaning they could be able to afford the £20,000-a-week that Tresor is currently earning at Burnley.

Other players in a similar wage bracket as that in Farke’s side includes the likes of Ao Tanaka, Sam Byram and Largie Ramazani, who are earning £25,000, £20,000 and £17,500 per week, respectively.

While Leeds have had their financial issues in the recent past, and salaries like the one Bamford earns isn’t one they’ll want to replicate any time soon, there is still clearly room to afford someone like Tresor’s wage if they’re willing to spend this January.

Other high earners at Leeds include Junior Firpo, who is receiving £60,000 per week.

Firpo is also out of contract at the end of the campaign, and it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be struck on a renewal.

With that salary potentially off the books soon, this opens up space for a player like Tresor to arrive.

It has been reported that Bamford is also available in January, indicating that Leeds are still looking to shed some of their highest earners from the books.