For a Burnley side pushing and probing for automatic promotion from the Championship, it wouldn't be amiss to suggest that the January transfer window could make or break their season.

The Clarets do certainly have glaring gaps that need to be filled, particularly in the striking department, but with their wide options also being thrust into the spotlight of late, Scott Parker seemingly has much to ponder ahead of January.

Parker will also undoubtedly have to field off interest for some of his best players in January, with Josh Brownhill, Maxime Esteve, Luca Koleosho and James Trafford all previously being linked with moves away from Turf Moor.

Keeping hold of what he's got will be first on his list of priorities in the coming weeks, but he'll also be looking to Chairman Alan Pace for the nod to go an spend some money to ensure Burnley get over the line come May.

Pace backed Vincent Kompany in January the last time Burnley were in the Championship, so Parker will be hoping he gets similar treatment as he seeks a third promotion out of this league with a third different club.

Here are two deals he could look to make happen in the early stages of January...

Out - Mike Tresor

The one player on the lips of every Burnley fan leading up to the January transfer window is Mike Tresor, with most wanting him out the door as quickly as possible.

To say his £16m move from Genk has been a flop would be an understatement, so it's no surprise to see Clarets fans eager to see him get out the door, although recouping the full amount of their initial investment is highly improbable.

Even bringing in half of that would stand Burnley in good stead in the market and give them some financial power, where otherwise they lack it.

A likely scenario is that Tresor leaves on loan to a foreign club with an option/obligation to buy in the summer, which is a route Burnley have already explored when buying and selling.

Although that may not be ideal in the short term, simply getting Tresor out of the club is now of the utmost priority.

In - Morgan Whittaker

A player Burnley chased over the summer, having two offers knocked back for the Plymouth man, the East Lancashire club would be wise to re-visit a deal for Morgan Whittaker.

A foot injury that keeps him out until the New Year certainly isn't ideal timing, nor is his dip in form this season, but Whittaker undeniably has pedigree at this level and would be a great investment for Burnley.

Morgan Whittaker's Plymouth Argyle League Stats 2023/24 vs 2024/25 comparison (As Per Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Minutes per goal Assists 2024/25 15 3 437 0 2023/24 46 19 210 8 Stats Correct As Of December 17, 2024

The Clarets could certainly prey on Plymouth's precarious Championship position and could at the very least offer him a shot at securing top-flight football for next season.

Parker's men are desperately lacking some invention in the final third and his versatility to play either off the wing of behind the striker is something Burnley could definitely utilise.

If most Burnley fans were offered the chance to see Tresor leave and put all the money into signing Whittaker, they'd be fairly content.