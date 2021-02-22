Mike te Wierik makes Derby County claim following January exit

Former Derby County centre back Mike te Wierik has spoken to Football Oranje about his decision to leave the Rams in January, with the player admitting that he “got screwed” during his time at the club.

Having originally arrived at Pride Park back in July of last year from FC Groningen, te Wierik would go on to appear for the Championship side on just six occasions at first team level after falling out of favour following the sacking of Phillip Cocu.

This would ultimately prove to be the defender’s downfall, as he was sold back to Groningen last month after failing to make a lasting impact during his short spell in England.

Speaking about his time with the Rams, te Wierik was very honest about the situation he found himself in during his time at Derby:

“I just got screwed.

“Choices were made, but what they were based on I wonder. There were people who said to me: sit down and take your money . That money was indeed good, but that’s not how I work.

“After having barely played for almost a year – first through corona and later through that stuff at Derby – I feel that I’m getting back into the right rhythm now. “

An experienced and respected centre back in the Dutch Eredivisie, te Wierik has played 230 games at the highest level in Holland and has signed a deal with Groningen until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

It definitely feels like te Wierik could be the first of many players at Pride Park to depart for pastures new as the club seeks to move on from the unsuccessful Cocu era.

He was signed by the Dutchman and ultimately didn’t make a lasting impression during his time with Derby and was subsequently sold.

County are unlikely to lose too much sleep over losing the player or his comments and for that matter it appears this move was the best for all parties involved.

It will be intriguing to see what other players Wayne Rooney chooses to dispense of this summer, with the Rams sure to undergo some sort of overhaul after falling way below expectations this term.