Summary Wycombe Wanderers face Wrexham AFC in a crucial match that could impact the race for promotion.

Wycombe boss stresses the need for his team to stay grounded regardless of the outcome.

Mike Dodds adapts to the stark differences between League One and Championship football.

Wycombe Wanderers head coach Mike Dodds has claimed that he will remain grounded if his side beat promotion rivals Wrexham on Saturday and has also opened up on adapting to League One football.

The Chairboys go into the fixture ahead of their opponents on goal difference but with a game in hand. The Red Dragons had the chance to enter the contest in the driving seat but were defeated by Wycombe's neighbours Reading on Tuesday night.

It's fair to say that this match is a real six-pointer and could potentially have a huge impact on who takes the final automatic promotion spot now Birmingham City are a long way ahead of the rest of League One.

The Wycombe boss recognized the importance of the fixtures but ensured he would make sure his side doesn't get carried away if they secure victory on Saturday. The 38-year-old also spoke to FLW about how he's found his first month in League One and how he's had to adapt from the Championship.

Mike Dodds remaining grounded ahead of Wrexham clash

Football League World quizzed Dodds on Thursday afternoon about the mentality of his squad going into the weekend's big game against their promotion rivals and whether his side had been particularly focusing on this match or if it was just another game for them.

The Wycombe boss revealed: “I think the players are really looking forward to it. They’ve worked really hard to get themselves into this position, so they will naturally be very excited for the game.

League One Table (correct as of 13/03/25) Rank Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 35 25 7 3 35 82 2 Wycombe Wanderers 35 19 11 5 28 68 3 Wrexham 36 20 8 8 20 68 4 Charlton Athletic 36 18 9 9 16 63

“From my perspective, I can’t go on that rollercoaster with the fans or the players, I’ve got to be the person that’s stable and steady around the emotions that are currently going on.

“We hope we’re going to have a really positive result on Saturday, but we also know it’s not going to dictate what happens from now until the end of the season. If we get a positive result, it doesn’t mean we’re promoted.”

Time flies in football and it certainly has for the new Chairboys boss. The former Sunderland assistant has now been in charge of Wycombe for over a month, overseeing six league matches and only being defeated once.

Following his interim spell at Sunderland last year, FLW asked Dodds if anything had shocked him about League One football in comparison with the Championship. The 38-year-old responded: “It’s a really good question because I reflect after every single game.

“It’s very different [to the Championship], I’ll be completely honest. The style of play is very different, and I’m not saying that’s negative or positive, it’s just very different.

Mike Dodds' first seven matches at Wycombe Wanderers (Transfermarkt) Date Opponent Venue Result 8th Feb Preston North End Deepdale, Preston 0-0 (4-2p) L 15th Feb Crawley Town Broadfield Stadium, Crawley 1-1 D 18th Feb Bristol Rovers Adams Park, High Wycombe 2-0 W 22nd Feb Wigan Athletic Adams Park, High Wycombe 0-0 D 1st March Birmingham City St Andrews @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham 1-0 L 4th March Burton Albion Adams Park, High Wycombe 2-0 W 8th March Peterborough United Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough 1-1 D

“I feel like I’m learning more and more about the league in every game that I’m here.

“I wouldn’t say anything has overly shocked me, but I do feel that I’m still learning about the level, is probably the most respectful way to put it.”

With a month of experience now under his belt and an exciting clash with Wrexham right around the corner, Dodds seems to be loving life at Wycombe and relishing the challenge of League One. Saturday is his chance to use that experience he's gained to make a statement in front of a full house at Adams Park and continue the promotion push.