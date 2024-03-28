Mike Dodds has revealed that Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson could be set to earn game time for the Black Cats.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut last season, coming off the bench in the closing stages of a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town in April 2023, the day of his 17th birthday.

Watson has impressed at underage level, and earned his first professional contract earlier this season following his exploits in the FA Youth Cup.

The winger has been out of action for the last two months due to injury but has impressed coaches behind the scenes of the Wearside outfit during his recovery to full fitness.

This could lead to a first senior appearance of the campaign, especially as injuries continue to mount in the first team squad.

Mike Dodds hints at Sunderland youngster’s upcoming game time

Dodds has praised Watson’s training performances with the first team squad during the international break.

He has hinted that game time could be on the horizon for the teenager in the coming weeks, with the Championship season coming to an end quite soon.

"Tommy trained with us a couple of times over the international break and has done really, really well," said Dodds, via The Northern Echo.

Related Sheffield Wednesday: Danny Rohl responds to Sunderland speculation Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is reportedly attracting interest from Sunderland.

"I've had a conversation with him personally about where he fits, the things I think he does really well and the things I think he can improve on.

"He has real clarity on that.

“He's definitely one I'm sure will come into our thinking at some point, it probably won't be this weekend but after that we'll look to potentially integrate into the group a little bit more."

Sunderland's young talent

Sunderland have put a real emphasis on younger players in recent years, with some of those being produced by the club’s academy system.

Chris Rigg is another promising young talent to come through the ranks at underage level.

The midfielder has featured 13 times for the Black Cats in the Championship this season, and has already bagged his first senior goal (all stats from Fbref).

Championship Table (As it stands March 28th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

Watson could now be the latest to earn some game time, with the forward having a contract with the Wearside outfit until the summer of 2026.

Sunderland are in a position where they can easily afford to give young players minutes, as their position in the Championship is secure for another campaign.

It is also unlikely they will be able to earn a top six finish, so have little to play for in the remaining weeks.

Watson opportunity would be smart for Sunderland

Dodds is only set to manage the remaining eight games of the season before a permanent manager is appointed in the summer.

He should be using this opportunity to give players like Watson some first team experience, as it could prove quite beneficial in the long-run.

The same is true for Rigg, who has already been playing this season, but whose future at the club is less certain.

Watson has shown a lot of promise at underage level, but we will never know his readiness for senior football until he is actually given a chance, so now is as good a time as any.