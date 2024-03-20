Sunderland are in quite a topsy turvy state right now, with uncertainty around who will be the next permanent manager of the club, and a playing squad that isn't on form.

The Black Cats weren't too far away from reaching the play-off final last season, in their first campaign back in the second tier, but they have come nowhere near replicating that this season.

The feeling around the club just hasn't been right since the start of the season. Their start to the season, which saw them in and around the play-offs, was an expected one, but they have since gone through two permanent managers, and now have Mike Dodds as interim manager for the second time, and it's not clear which way they are going to go with that role in the summer.

You add that to the potential of losing some of your best players before the start of next season, like Jack Clarke, and it's a very worrying state that Sunderland find themselves in.

Some players have suffered from this hectic season at the Stadium of Light, and one of them that has felt the brunt of it more recently has been Pierre Ekwah. The French midfielder was previously a mainstay of the first XI, but he's been on the bench in his last two games, as the likes of Adil Aouchiche and 16-year-old Chris Rigg have been given opportunities in his usual, more advanced, midfield role.

Dodds has explained his decision to cut the 22-year-old's playing time.

Mike Dodds on dropping Pierre Ekwah

The interim boss has said that he has been impressed with the response that he has had from Ekwah, after putting him on the bench, but that there are areas of the Frenchman's game that he wants to see improvements in.

The 37-year-old said via the Sunderland Echo: "I've had a couple of conversations with Pierre over the last couple of weeks, just about his general performance and I think he's got huge potential. He's got a big future in the game but I do also think he's got certain things that he needs to be better at, and I pride myself on working with young players and improving them.

"I think that sometimes with young players, they need an honest conversation. Pierre and I have had that. I liked some of the things he did when he came on against QPR and he'd trained really, really well in the week leading up to the game. He will definitely feature in one of the two games over the Easter weekend. Pierre has got really, really high potential, but it's about him realising that at the moment, it's just potential. We need to knit his game together a little bit more."

The Black Cats are away at the Cardiff City Stadium on Good Friday, and they then play Blackburn Rovers three days later, on Easter Monday, at home. Ekwah should get at least one chance to start in those two matches.

Mike Dodds can afford to be ruthless with team selections until the end of the season

The Sunderland players, and higher-ups at the club, probably know that the current interim manager probably won't get the job on a permanent basis. The side haven't won a game since the 10th February, and they've lost five of the six games that Dodds has been in charge of since Michael Beale was sacked, after the 2-1 loss to Birmingham City.

The Black Cats are now down to 12th in the Championship - 13 points off the play-offs with eight games to play.

Championship Table (As it stands March 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

Their poor form isn't going to get Dodds the position permanently, but what he can do between now and the end of the season is not worry too much about the players' thoughts on him. A new boss will, in all likelihood, be appointed, and the squad will have to prove themselves to someone else other than Dodds.

That means that he doesn't have to worry about potentially annoying Ekwah, even though it seems he hasn't, by dropping him to the bench for a couple of games because he believes that he needs to improve in certain areas. He's not going to be the one in charge come the 2024/25 campaign, so he can be ruthless with his management until it's time for him to step to one side.