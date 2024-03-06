The Championship threw up some intriguing fixtures in midweek, one of which being Sunderland v Leicester City.

With the Black Cats hosting the Foxes on Tuesday night, both sides had plenty to play for.

Sunderland are chasing down and eyeing a play-off spot come the end of the season, for example, whilst Leicester City remain top of the Championship with a title and promotion pl

With the match ending in a 1-0 away victory, it was the Foxes who went home the happier side, with Jamie Vardy's 13th-minute strike enough to put Leicester three points closer to the Premier League.

Mike Dodds reacts to controversial Sunderland v Leicester City moment

The match was not without its controversy late on, though, when Sunderland perhaps felt as though they were wrongly on the wrong side of a refereeing decision late on.

Deep into injury time at the end of the match, Dan Ballard was played through and was one-on-one with the Leicester City keeper, only to be challenged by Foxes' midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

The referee did not blow his whistle, therefore deeming this a fair challenge, but looking back at the replays, Choudhury appears to have a hand on Ballard's shoulder, and certainly gets nowhere near the ball.

Naturally, Sunderland boss Dodds was quizzed about this incident at full-time.

"I haven't seen it back." Dodds explained to James Copley of the Sunderland Echo.

"Dan is adamant that it is a penalty.

"My thought is why would he go down?"

Interestingly, Dodds' opposition number, Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca refused to say it wasn't a penalty, insisting he did not see the incident.

Maresca also told James Copley of the Sunderland Echo: "I didn't see it (the penalty shout on Ballard)."

"I was just in the game and I was not worried."

Sunderland league position

Whilst Sunderland can certainly feel hard done by, as Mike Dodds was clear to point out, they can no longer change the result of the tie.

The Black Cats have now suffered five consecutive defeats in the league, meaning they have dropped to 10th in the division as of Wednesday afternoon, and could drop further following Wednesday night's Championship fixtures.

Given the drop to 10th, the gap between Sunderland and the top six currently stands at 10 points, with Hull City occupying sixth spot at the moment.

Unfortunately, Sunderland's fixtures do not get any kinder just yet.

The Black Cats next face Southampton in Championship action away from home on Saturday afternoon.