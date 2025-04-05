Summary Wycombe Wanderers secured only 1 point in their last 2 games, widening the gap to 6 points from Wrexham.

Chairboys missed several chances to score in recent matches despite mustering 50 shots.

Mike Dodds believes his side will unleash goalscoring frustrations in upcoming fixtures.

Wycombe Wanderers were dealt two damaging setbacks this week, securing a single point from their last two matches, as Wrexham increase the automatic promotion gap to six points between them and the Chairboys.

Mike Dodds' side took a big step in the right direction last Saturday, securing back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since November. However, they followed that up with a disappointing home draw against bottom club Shrewsbury Town, and now defeat against Reading.

What's made these two results even more frustrating is that Wanderers had the chances that could've won both games, but were unable to convert any of these. Over 180 minutes of football, Wycombe mustered 50 shots, but failed to put a single one away.

League One - Battle for automatic promotion (after Gameweek 41) Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 2 Wrexham 41 24 9 8 27 81 3 Wycombe Wanderers 40 21 12 7 28 75 4 Stockport County 41 21 11 9 24 74 5 Charlton Athletic 41 21 10 10 19 73

This has led to the gap in front of them now widening to six points, as Wrexham demolished Burton Albion 3-0, and the gap behind decreasing to just a single point, following a 2-0 win for Stockport County over Exeter City.

With six must-win games left, the Chairboys will quickly need to find their shooting boots again if they want to have any chance of still gaining automatic promotion.

Wycombe Wanderers have had a "harsh week" says head coach Mike Dodds

After the defeat in Berkshire on Saturday afternoon, Wycombe boss Dodds spoke about his side's recent performances, and how earning just a single point this week feels like a "harsh" lesson.

The 38-year-old told the press after the game: “The fans, everyone behind the scenes, the players - they didn’t deserve what happened this week when you create over 50 shots on goal in two games, [and] the opposition had three shots on goal.

“It’s a harsh week - we should have six points, and we’ve got one which is really tough to take, but ultimately we need to feel sorry for ourselves for the next few hours and then get on with it.

"From my perspective, listening to the players and what they had to say to each other, they know the performances are fine.

"We need a little bit of luck in the final third, that little bit of quality in the final third. Unfortunately, we haven't got that at the moment."

Mike Dodds believes Wycombe will let goalscoring frustrations out in upcoming fixtures

The rookie head coach was then quizzed on why is side have been unable to find the net in the last two matches, despite creating enough chances to win both fixtures. Dodds responded: "I don't want to make a mountain out of a molehill, it's been like that the last two games.

"If I was stood here and we'd created five chances on Tuesday night and three chances like the opposition [Reading] have done, I think there's a wider discussion. I hate talking about data because the reality is I've lost the game of football, but the opposition before the penalty had an xG of 0.10, they didn't look like scoring in any way, shape, or form.

"It's a harsh week for people associated with the football club. If we keep creating the chances, which we have been doing, someone somewhere in the next six games is going to get a lot of goals scored against them."

Despite a poor week in terms of points on the board, Dodds remains positive that his side can channel the frustration from the last two matches to give one of Wycombe's upcoming opponents a proper thrashing.

However, in the wake of the disappointment, Wrexham have seized a huge advantage by taking promotion out of Wycombe's hands, and capitalising on their slip-up.

The Red Dragons are now six points ahead of their rivals, meaning Wanderers can't retake second if they win their game in hand on Tuesday.