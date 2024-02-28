Highlights Dodds predicts Chris Rigg will establish himself in midfield and be a key player for Sunderland.

Sunderland's emphasis on promoting youth talent is evident in Rigg's early success and potential.

Dodds believes age is irrelevant when assessing Rigg's football skills and sees him as a valuable player for the team.

Sunderland's interim manager Mike Dodds has made a prediction about teenager sensation Chris Rigg amid reported interest from local rivals Newcatsle United.

Sunderland's ethos, since the takeover by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and all the other changes that have come with that, has been about promoting youth and developing emerging talent. Their squad, which has an average age of just 22.6-years-old, is littered with players who are at the beginning of their careers, but they are showing that they could be top players for years to come; Jack Clarke and Trai Hume come to mind.

One player who looks like he will be coming up to that stage of his career soon, but not quite yet, is 16-year-old Chris Rigg. The midfielder, who made his debut for the club as a 15-year-old, has already made nine Championship appearances in his career, and he impressed Dodds in his substitute appearance against Swansea City, on Saturday.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland career so far (as of 28th Feb 2024) Games played Starts Minutes per game Goals Assists Championship 9 0 16 1 0 EFL Trophy 1 1 90 1 0 Stats taken from Sofascore

Rigg has attracted interest from top teams across Europe, but reports suggest that Newcastle are the ones that are leading the race to sign him. The interim manager has given his verdict on what lies ahead of the England youth team international, and where he thinks the teenager will be at his best.

Mike Dodds on Chris Rigg's future

Dodds has said that he has been impressed with the 16-year-old and that his age doesn't come into his thinking when it comes to his assessment of Rigg as a player.

"I was asked in one interview whether the young group is an issue. Age is completely irrelevant for me," said the Sunderland manager, as per the Northern Echo."Regardless of Chris's age, all I see is a good footballer.

"When you have someone like him, you can play him, I wouldn't say anywhere, but in terms of midfield, we played him wider (against Swansea) but the instruction was to be wide and come inside to try and get him on the ball. That was more because I just felt the midfield three got more of a grip of the game and I didn't want to disrupt them, but I also wanted to get Chris on because I understand his quality and what he brings to the team."

Dodds also provided a prediction on his future - suggesting he will likely establish himself in the centre of the park and go on to be a key player at the Stadium of Light.

He said: "I think he'll be a midfielder long-term and I think as time goes on he'll be a really important player for us."

Sunderland should do all they can to keep Chris Rigg

The young players coming through the Academy of Light have the dream of one day stepping out onto the pitch at the Stadium of Light. Like Dan Neil before him, Rigg has achieved that dream, and the club should use that pull of first team minutes as a reason to keep him.

They have examples within the team right now that show being an academy product of a top Premier League side isn't always the best; Clarke being the prime example of that.

He's come down to the Championship, proven himself to be a top player, and is looking likely to be off to the Premier League in the summer, whether it's with Sunderland or not. That should be their pitch to Rigg to convince him to stay if the likes of Newcastle, or others, come calling.