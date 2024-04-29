Highlights Mike Dodds believes it wouldn't be the right decision for Chris Rigg to leave Sunderland this summer.

Rigg's future is uncertain, with the player unable to put pen to paper on professional terms until June, when he turns 17.

Staying at the Stadium of Light could provide Rigg with a great chance to continue developing rapidly.

Sunderland's interim boss Mike Dodds believes Chris Rigg would be "mad" to leave the Stadium of Light this summer, speaking to the Northern Echo.

The midfielder has endured a fairly mixed time in the Black Cats' first team.

Under Tony Mowbray, it looked as though he was going to become an excellent player, scoring against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup and Southampton in the Championship during the early stages of this campaign, having made his debut last season.

However, he hasn't always been in the squad, failing to appear much during the latter stages of Mowbray's time at the SoL and also not featuring heavily under Michael Beale.

But the 16-year-old, who doesn't turn 17 until June, has been given the opportunity to thrive under Dodds with the interim manager placing plenty of faith in the England youth international despite his age.

Chris Rigg's 2023/24 campaign at Sunderland (As of April 29th, 2024) Appearances Goals Championship 20 2 EFL Cup 1 1 FA Cup 0 0

Rigg has been unable to guide the Black Cats into the play-offs, but he added a third goal to his tally for the season against Blackburn Rovers and has started regularly in recent times, which is a considerable achievement.

However, it's unclear whether the teenager will remain on Wearside for the long term, with the player yet to sign professional terms.

But the midfielder can put pen to paper on these professional terms when he turns 17 in a couple of months.

Mike Dodds on Chris Rigg's Sunderland future

The Sunderland Echo have reported that the Englishman has agreed the outline of a potential deal, but there's interest from plenty of teams in his signature.

Newcastle United, according to HITC, are leading the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for the player.

Those are four attractive destinations - but Dodds believes Rigg would be mad not to put pen to paper on professional terms and stay put on Wearside.

He said: "I'm not in any of those type of discussions so I don't know exactly what the situation is but I love Riggy to bits and he knows my thoughts - if he doesn't sign, I think he's mad - that's my personal opinion.

"If you're a young footballer then Sunderland is just a huge opportunity right now in the trust we put in young players and the chances we give them, the work behind the scenes to develop the young players we've got, and it's not just Riggy look at Dan Neil, Trai Hume, Dan Ballard.

"His performances are slowly maturing and if he feels right now that there's somewhere else better for him, I'd like to see where that is to be honest. I just think this is a wonderful club to be a young player at the moment."

Chris Rigg should remain at Sunderland

The Black Cats have given plenty of young players the opportunity to shine in recent years.

And under current boss Dodds, Rigg has been given some great opportunities to prove his worth and develop in the first team.

It would be a surprise if Dodds is given the job permanently, but even if he doesn't, he could potentially remain with the senior squad as a coach.

That should boost the midfielder's chances of winning a decent amount of game time - and that is a key reason why the 16-year-old should sign professional terms.

Moving away from Wearside would be a risk for the youngster - and it's a risk he shouldn't take this summer.