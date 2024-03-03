Sunderland's hopes of recording another top-six finish at the end of the season are slipping away, with yesterday's defeat against Norwich City being a further blow in their quest.

Although recruitment officials at the Stadium of Light will still be preparing for the Black Cats being in both the Premier League and the Championship next term, a stay in the latter division looks much more likely.

And if they do remain in the second tier, that could see them cash in on a couple of their key players during the summer transfer window, including Dan Ballard and talisman Jack Clarke.

But they will want to retain some of their other assets, especially those that could make them further millions in the future.

Jobe Bellingham is perhaps the most high-profile teenager on Wearside at this stage, but Chris Rigg is also a very talented player and has made an impact for the first-team despite the fact he's only 16.

Making his senior debut last term, he has been able to build on that this season at times scoring against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup and in the Championship against Southampton this term to put his name back in the headlines.

Unfortunately for the teenager, he probably hasn't earned as much game-time as he would have wanted in recent months, but that hasn't prevented him from attracting plenty of interest.

Chris Rigg's 2023/24 Sunderland Season - All Competitions Appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 0 Stats Correct As Of March 3, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the player - and other teams including Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also keen on him, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Mike Dodds' appointment could mean Chris Rigg wins more game-time at Sunderland

Dodds has worked plenty with young players before, especially at Birmingham City, and that always looked likely to boost Rigg - who is 16 and still inexperienced.

He looks set to win more game time under Dodds, who has hinted that the 16-year-old may get his first league start sooner rather than later having only come off the bench so far for the Black Cats.

The 37-year-old told the Sunderland Echo after yesterday's game: "We're going to have to utilise the squad, it's three games in a week.

"Riggy has trained really, really well and I think he's a huge asset for the football club. I've got nothing but positives to say about him. He's very, very close to the team.

"I'm really happy with Riggy, he's someone who wants to do well for the football club and those types of players are really important not just for me but for the football club."

Newcastle United and others may be forced to fork out millions for Chris Rigg

According to talkSPORT, the Black Cats are now hoping that they have a better chance of tying Rigg down to a professional contract now former boss Michael Beale has been sacked.

The same outlet believes the teenager became disillusioned under Beale - but he may now feel completely different with Dodds at the helm.

Whether the Black Cats' interim boss can be a success between now and the end of the season remains to be seen, but he's certainly someone who is willing to give youth a chance.

Game time at a senior level is something the Black Cats can offer to Rigg that interested sides probably can't at the moment - and this first-team game time could help the club persuade Rigg to sign a professional contract.

Getting the teenager tied down to a professional deal is vital, because it will allow them to demand a big fee for him in the future, instead of having to settle for a small amount of compensation.

This is why Dodds and his positive attitude towards young players could end up making the Black Cats millions of pounds in the future, from Rigg's potential sale.

All the teams above that have been linked have the license to spend big amounts on young players, so don't be surprised if the 16-year-old is sold for a sizeable amount.

But getting him to put pen to paper on a professional deal will be key.